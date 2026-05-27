What If Children Are the World’s Most Natural Travelers? MIMARU Shares Reflections from ANO-NE Kids Club’s Children’s Day Cultural Exchange Event





TOKYO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIMARU , Japan’s leading apartment hotel brand for families, operated by Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., today announced results from a special Children’s Day event held at ANO-NE Kids Club in Tokyo’s Ginza/Yurakucho area, where children from Japan and overseas came together for a play-based cultural exchange experience.

Held on May 5, the event brought together 26 children for physical play, bilingual storytelling, large origami crafts, and Children’s Day activities. The event reflected ANO-NE Kids Club’s broader purpose: giving children a safe and engaging space to play while giving parents time to enjoy the city independently.



51 percent of ANO-NE Kids Club users are inbound travelers, with families visiting from more than 30 countries and regions. Since opening, staff have repeatedly observed how naturally children from different countries connect with one another beyond language or cultural differences. During this event, those moments became even more visible, particularly through activities that encouraged cooperation, shared play and communication between children who had only just met.





The event comes as family travel continues to evolve, with more parents seeking experiences that support both children’s needs and their own time as travelers. For inbound families visiting Tokyo, sightseeing, shopping and dining can create full itineraries for adults, while children often need space to move, play and interact freely. ANO-NE Kids Club was created to support that balance.

Event Moments:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DYg7K9kJefy/?igsh=MTZmeDZjd2xweWEzNw%3D%3D&utm_source=Children&utm_medium=prinsta&utm_campaign=20260505

“Watching the children play together, I felt that perhaps language itself is the greatest barrier between people,” said Mao Mochizuki of the Management Planning Office at Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

“The children naturally played, laughed and formed connections together. Perhaps they are the world’s most natural international travelers. Or perhaps it is because spaces like ANO-NE Kids Club exist that these kinds of moments can happen.”

During the Children’s Day event, children participated in activities designed to encourage natural interaction across languages and cultures. Participants ran and played together, joined bilingual storytelling sessions and created large origami pieces inspired by Japanese traditions. Event feedback showed that children were especially excited by the large origami activities, and some participants said they wanted to stay longer.

Post-event survey responses showed an average satisfaction score of 9 out of 10. Parents also expressed appreciation for the opportunity to spend time independently while knowing their children were enjoying a safe and engaging experience.

ANO-NE Kids Club is used by both inbound travelers and Japan-based families. Among inbound visitors, the top countries and regions represented were the United States, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan and Malaysia. Common reasons parents used the service included shopping, dining, work, sightseeing and beauty or salon visits.

For MIMARU, ANO-NE Kids Club expands the brand’s family-focused hospitality beyond the hotel room. MIMARU is known for apartment-style accommodations designed for families and groups, with spacious rooms, kitchens and dining areas that allow guests to stay together comfortably. ANO-NE Kids Club adds another layer of support for families navigating urban travel in Japan.

“As more families visit Japan, we increasingly see not only their excitement and anticipation, but also the hidden anxieties and exhaustion that can come with travel,” said Mochizuki.

“What ANO-NE Kids Club hopes to do is actually very simple. We simply want parents to be able to take a real breath during their journey, while children can have their own time and memories with friends their own age during the trip.”

About ANO-NE Kids Club

ANO-NE Kids Club is a children’s experience space operated by MIMARU in Tokyo’s Ginza/Yurakucho area. The facility offers children a safe and engaging indoor environment with active play areas, drawing, crafts, books and opportunities for natural cross-cultural interaction. While children play under staff supervision, parents can enjoy independent time in the city.

Facility Overview

Name: ANO-NE Kids Club

Hours: Weekdays 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.; weekends and holidays 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Age range: 4 to 10 years old

Minimum use: From one hour

Fee: From ¥3,000 per child, per hour

Location: KOKO Building 4F, 1-2 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Access: 3 minutes on foot from Ginza Station and Hibiya Station; 5 minutes on foot from JR Yurakucho Station

Website: https://anone-kids.com/

About Cosmos Hotel Management

(Head office: Tokyo, Minato、Company President: Hideki Fujioka）

Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd. operates Japan’s leading apartment hotel brand “MIMARU” in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka. With spacious apartment-style rooms and warm support from multilingual staff, families can unwind like at home while strengthening bonds with people and the local community. We also continue to expand services that make family travel more comfortable and memorable.

Media Contact

Glenn Mandel

Firecracker PR for MIMARU

glenn@firecrackerpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3db7bdac-1360-4f2c-8c92-06c754bdd835

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33c0ee5a-864b-4a85-aac7-37d2e7fb6919