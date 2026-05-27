Asia Broadband Financial Report Video Signals Breakout Growth Phase Following 140% Q1 Revenue Surge with Expanding Gold & Silver Production Base

LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has released a comprehensive financial report highlighting all aspects of the Company’s current status and operations. AABB started 2026 with a strong first quarter ending March 31, reporting $6.2 million in gold and silver production revenues, representing a 140% increase over the first quarter of 2025. From the dramatic increase in production revenues in Q1, AABB retained an additional $4 million of production and increased the Company’s gold and silver bullion holdings to $43.5 Million in historical cost value. With the continued and expanding Etzatlan plant production, AABB is projecting its gross production revenues to exceed $25 Million in 2026.

To view the AABB Financial Report go to:

https://x.com/AsiaBroadband/status/2056859337235026259?s=20

“We are in position this year to take another substantial step forward along our expansion path in both our mining and digital assets operations. Our persistent efforts are continuing to be realized in our quarterly results,” conveyed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold and silver holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG and AABBS mine-to-token gold and silver-backed cryptocurrencies within its own proprietary GoldAxis Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact the Company at:

General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: support@aabbgmine2token.com Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com www.aabbgmine2token.com www.goldenbaboons.com Phone: 702-744-4785

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.