Yodeck Partners with Screenfeed to Expand App Ecosystem with 30+ Apps

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yodeck, the Intelligent Digital Signage Platform™ used by over 65,000 customers globally, today announced a strategic partnership with Screenfeed, a leading provider of digital signage content.

This collaboration marks a significant step in Yodeck’s ongoing investment in expanding its ecosystem of apps and integrations, enabling customers to enrich their screens with real-time, automated, and localized content without the need for manual content creation.

Through the partnership, Yodeck users now have access to Screenfeed’s portfolio of real-time content applications, including licensed news from The Associated Press and Reuters, financial market updates, weather, traffic, community events, and infotainment feeds. The integration gives teams an easier way to keep screens updated with fresh content without relying on constant manual changes. Businesses can use the apps across a variety of environments, from office communications and lobby displays to retail and hospitality screens.

“I have viewed Yodeck as one of the most reliable and scalable platforms for managing screens. They have prioritized enabling customers to seamlessly integrate their tools and ready-made content to make the screens more valuable to viewers,” said Jeremy Gavin, CEO of Screenfeed. “With this new partnership with Screenfeed, they are adding industry-best content to their already growing app ecosystem. Yodeck solves the biggest issue I see customers struggle with: what to show on screens every day.”

“We have seen Screenfeed as one of the leading providers of ready-made content in the digital signage industry,” said Vangelis Mihalopoulos, CEO and co-founder of Yodeck. “Their ability to deliver continuously refreshed and engaging content aligns strongly with Yodeck’s vision of helping customers create more valuable screen experiences at scale. By bringing Screenfeed into Yodeck’s growing app ecosystem, we are making it even easier for customers to combine reliable screen management with high-quality, real-time content inside a single platform."

Screenfeed’s content is widely used across industries such as retail, corporate, hospitality, and transportation, helping organizations increase engagement, reduce perceived wait times, and deliver more dynamic on-screen experiences. Screenfeed apps are now available directly within the Yodeck platform, giving customers an easy way to enhance both customer-facing and internal communication screens. Businesses can use the apps to display live news and weather in lobbies and waiting areas, share real-time updates across office locations, or deliver more engaging viewing experiences in hospitality and transportation settings.

The partnership also reflects Yodeck’s continued focus on innovation, strategic partnerships, and ecosystem expansion, key drivers behind its rapid growth and industry recognition.

Visit Yodeck.com to learn more about how the company’s expanding capabilities, including Screenfeed’s real-time content, can help you deliver more engaging and relevant screen experiences.

About Yodeck

Yodeck is a cloud-based, intelligent digital signage software platform that helps organizations turn screens into powerful communication tools. With a reliable, secure, scalable, and easy-to-use solution, Yodeck enables businesses of all sizes to deliver personalized, impactful content across locations, transforming communication into engaging digital signage experiences.

About Screenfeed

Screenfeed is a leading provider of digital signage content, offering a wide range of licensed feeds such as top news, local weather, sports scores, financial market and stock trends, social media, entertainment, and custom content solutions. Serving over 200,000 screens globally, Screenfeed adds value to networks by keeping screens fresh, engaging, and relevant to viewers.