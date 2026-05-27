GrowGeneration to Participate in the Oppenheimer 26th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 10, 2026

DENVER, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGeneration,” “GrowGen” or “the Company”), one of the nation’s largest suppliers of specialty products for controlled environment agriculture (CEA), commercial cultivation, and garden centers, today announced that management will participate in Oppenheimer’s 26th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference, to be held virtually on June 10, 2026.

Darren Lampert, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of GrowGeneration, and Gregory Sanders, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the Fireside Chat will be available on the GrowGeneration Investor Relations site at https://ir.growgeneration.com/news-events/events or via this link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/fVcxQZ97E29gRHRtqgTDGP/guest_book?session_id=d78sntyHeUnqG9p3v9nbDd

The Company will host 1x1 meetings throughout the conference. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact your Oppenheimer representative or email GrowGen@KCSA.com.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen is one of the nation’s largest suppliers of specialty products for controlled environment agriculture (CEA), commercial cultivation, and garden centers. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, such as nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, and benching and racking, including proprietary brands such as Char Coir, Drip Hydro, Power Si, Ion lights, The Harvest Company, and more. The Company also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com, as well as a wholesale business for resellers, and a benching, racking, and storage solutions business, MMI Storage Solutions.

To be added to the GrowGeneration email distribution list, please email GrowGen@kcsa.com with GRWG in the subject line.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect opinions only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company does not have an obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as “look forward,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are often discussed in filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: www.sec.gov, and on the Company’s website, at: www.growgeneration.com.

Media & Commercial Inquiries:

Press Contact: media@growgeneration.com

Sales Contact: sales@growgeneration.com

Website: www.growgeneration.com

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Philip Carlson, Managing Director

T: 212-896-1233

GrowGen@KCSA.com