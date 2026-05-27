MoviePass and the Independent Cinema Alliance Launch Strategic Collaboration to Create Exclusive Subscription Network for Member Theaters

NEW YORK and DALLAS, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoviePass, the technology platform redefining the moviegoing experience, today announced a new strategic collaboration with the Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA). The agreement enables ICA, the third-largest cinema circuit in North America, to provide an integrated subscription model to its vast network of theaters, while significantly expanding MoviePass’ footprint across the independent exhibition landscape.

The collaboration connects MoviePass’ subscription infrastructure directly into ICA’s network of approximately 180 member companies and nearly 5,000 independently operated screens across the United States and Canada. Collectively, ICA member theaters generate more than $1 billion in annual box office revenue, representing approximately 15 percent of the North American box office market.

Participating ICA theaters will have access to MoviePass as a turnkey subscription platform designed to help drive attendance, strengthen customer engagement, and increase repeat moviegoing without requiring significant investment in internal subscription infrastructure or operational support. MoviePass members will receive the best pricing available in the MoviePass app, premium format movie experiences, and exclusive concession and theater-specific perks at participating ICA locations. These perks will be built into the member experience throughout 2026.

The announcement comes during a major resurgence in theatrical moviegoing, particularly among younger audiences. According to Cinema United’s 2025 “Strength of Theatrical Exhibition” report, Gen Z moviegoing frequency increased 25% year-over-year — the largest increase of any demographic. Additional research from Fandango and Variety has shown that Gen Z and millennials are increasingly driving box office momentum and moviegoing, as a form of social connection and cultural participation.

MoviePass uses AI technology and its proprietary subscription model to reduce friction around moviegoing while driving incremental attendance to theaters. In a double-blind study, MoviePass increased moviegoing behavior by 111% while helping members save an average of 30% on ticket costs.

“This collaboration reflects ICA’s continued commitment to identifying practical, scalable opportunities that can help independent exhibitors compete, grow attendance, and strengthen customer loyalty,” said ICA Executive Director Frank Rash. “For many independent theatres, building a proprietary subscription platform simply is not financially realistic. Through the ICA Marketplace, MoviePass provides ICA members a ready-made solution that allows exhibitors to participate in the subscription trend while maintaining operational simplicity and pricing discipline.”

“At a time when audiences are rediscovering the power of shared experiences, independent theaters remain some of the most important cultural spaces in our communities,” said Gretchen McCourt, Chief Operating Officer of MoviePass. “They champion new voices, bring people together, and keep movie culture alive in ways that can’t be replicated at home. Through our partnership with ICA, we’re proud to help exhibitors reach new audiences, bringing more moviegoers to independent theaters nationwide.”

Alongside the partnership launch, MoviePass is introducing its new Summer Season Pass offer, giving moviegoers access to 3 months of movies starting at $30 ahead of a major summer slate featuring titles like The Odyssey, Toy Story 5, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The ICA partnership launches nationwide on May 27, 2026.

About MoviePass

MoviePass is a technology company reinventing the way people experience film. As the ultimate destination for movie lovers, MoviePass connects audiences with theaters and filmmakers through innovation, storytelling, and community-driven experiences. Learn more at moviepass.com.

About the Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA)

The Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA) is a nonprofit trade organization representing independent theater owners and operators across North America. ICA supports the sustainability and growth of independent exhibition through advocacy, strategic partnerships, operational initiatives, and industry collaboration. ICA member companies collectively represent approximately 5,000 screens across the United States and Canada.

Media Contacts

MoviePass

Gavin Skillman

gavin@launchsquad.com

Independent Cinema Alliance

Frank Rash

frash@cinemaalliance.org