HiBob Appoints Yael Klass as VP of Brand to Shape Market Leadership in the AI Era

New York, USA & London, UK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiBob, the HR, Finance, and Payroll platform helping businesses adapt to the age of AI, today announced the appointment of Yael Klass as Vice President of Brand.

Klass joins HiBob at a key moment in the company’s growth, as organizations around the world rethink how employees, performance, and AI work together. Her appointment reflects HiBob’s strategic investment in brand and category leadership, helping businesses navigate workforce transformation while remaining deeply focused on people.

With more than a decade of experience across brand, marketing, and corporate storytelling, Yael has led global brand functions through periods of rapid growth, IPO readiness, and market expansion. Most recently, she built and led corporate marketing at Similarweb, helping shape and scale the company’s global brand through key stages of growth. Prior to that, she held leadership roles at Promo.com and Wix, overseeing high-impact campaigns, partnerships, and brand activations for global audiences.

At HiBob, Yael will focus on evolving the brand into a strategic growth driver, strengthening market presence, sharpening the company’s narrative around AI and the future of work, and helping organizations build workplaces where people and agentic AI can work together more effectively.

Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-founder of HiBob, said: “The world of work is being transformed by AI, but the companies that succeed won’t be the ones that simply automate faster. They’ll be the ones that use technology to help people perform better, grow faster, and feel more connected to their work. That’s the future we’re building toward at HiBob. Yael brings the creativity, strategic thinking, and commercial instinct to help us tell that story in a bold and distinctive way. We’re thrilled to have her join us as we enter this next phase of growth.”

Originally from Minnesota and now based in Tel Aviv, Yael’s background combines strategic brand leadership with a strong foundation in storytelling and creative communication, an approach that has shaped her perspective on how brands build emotional connection and long-term relevance.

Yael Klass, VP of Brand at HiBob, said: “We’re entering a moment where every company is talking about AI, but very few are talking about people with the same level of urgency. That’s what drew me to HiBob. There’s already a strong brand and an incredible foundation here, but the opportunity now is to build something much bigger, a brand that creates demand, shapes conversation, and reflects the reality of modern work. My focus is to make HiBob unmistakable in the market by building a brand that feels human, ambitious, emotionally resonant, and deeply connected to the people it serves. The future of work shouldn’t feel cold or transactional, and neither should the brands shaping it.”

Yael’s appointment comes as HiBob continues to expand globally and strengthen its position as a platform helping organizations connect people, performance, and business impact in the AI era.

About HiBob

HiBob is leading the way in HR innovation with its award-winning HCM platform, Bob, an AI-powered, all-in-one solution that transforms how modern businesses manage their people. Built for today’s distributed, fast-moving workforces, Bob enables companies to streamline HR, payroll, and finance operations through integrated capabilities that are both powerful and easy to use.

Designed to meet the needs of growing multinational businesses, Bob helps accelerate hiring, improve retention, upskill talent, and elevate the overall employee experience. Its flexible architecture and robust analytics support agility and insight at scale, while its consumer-grade interface encourages everyday engagement and community building.

More than 5,400 global companies including Uala, DWF, Fiverr, The&Partnership, and VaynerMedia rely on Bob to align HR with business goals. They value its configurability, ease of use, and the ability to tailor workflows and tools to meet specific organizational needs.

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