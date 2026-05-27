Such App Beta Launch establishes House of Doge and the Dogecoin Foundation’s Scalable Direct-to-Consumer Platform

NEW YORK and MIAMI, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, along with merger partner Brag House Holdings (NASDAQ:TBH), launched their Such Beta on May 25th, its flagship direct-to-consumer mobile application and the first live deployment of House of Doge's integrated payments and commerce infrastructure.

Such is more than a crypto wallet. Built in collaboration between House of Doge and the Dogecoin Foundation, it utilizes the latest Dogecoin blockchain features.

"Such is where the Dogecoin community gets to be part of building what's next," said Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge. "We're not just launching an app. We're establishing the foundation. Such gives us the capability to get real world examples of our product roadmap directly to consumers before scaling it across our B2B infrastructure and partner integrations. The community isn't just an audience here. They're our first movers."

The Such beta launches with three foundational capabilities: a Hustles commerce engine enabling users to sell goods and services directly for Dogecoin via invoicing and in-person QR payments; a self-custodial wallet supporting multi-account management, send/receive functionality, and fiat on-ramping access; and real-time blockchain transaction tracking providing full transparency at every stage of settlement.

Real-world-utility is the core focus for House of Doge and the Dogecoin Foundation with Such, with a goal of expanding the audience to non-crypto-native users. In its first iteration, each feature is designed with scalability in mind while offering the core community a unique offering.

The Hustles feature differentiates Such immediately with a one of a kind set of tools. The self-custodial wallet serves as the foundational infrastructure layer for all future financial services across the future Such ecosystem. It’s all built with trust and security in mind, providing real-time block-chain transaction visibility that reduces friction and builds user confidence, supporting retention and engagement.

Critically, Such is structured as House of Doge's internal innovation environment. Consumer features are tested and validated within the app before being embedded into the company's B2B partner integrations and Doge Connect API suite, compressing time-to-market and reducing deployment risk across the broader product portfolio.

“This is the culmination of years of work advocating for Dogecoin as a serious currency for doing real business.” said Timothy Stebbing, CTO of House of Doge and Director of the Dogecoin Foundation. “Since 2021 the community has hoped to see mainstream adoption of Dogecoin, and Such App sets the foundations for just that: Dogecoin being used as a viable global currency. I’m excited to see where folk will take the Hustles feature, we really see that as our free gift to the core Dogecoin Community.”

Such is available in a limited beta running from May 25th. You can sign up at www.such.inc.

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com.

Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited, to House of Doge's current expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "goal", "plan", "target", "intend", "estimate", "could", "should", "may" and "will" or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include, without limitation: the anticipated features and capabilities of the Such app, the expected expansion of House of Doge's B2B payments infrastructure and partner integrations, and the planned launch of additional Such product features including trading, debit card, and neo-banking functionality. These forward-looking statements are based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

Readers should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. House of Doge undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Media Contacts

House of Doge

Cameron Jordan-Rooney

Marketing Director

Email: cam@houseofdoge.com

Brag House Holdings

Investor Relations

ir@thebraghouse.com