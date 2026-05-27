Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name RTI to the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have honored RTI as one of this year’s Best Workplaces™ in the Bay Area. This is RTI’s 4th time being named to this prestigious list, coming in this year at No. 34. Earning a spot means that RTI has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best workplaces in the San Francisco Bay region.

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ List, Great Place To Work collected more than 70,000 confidential survey responses from employees at eligible companies via its proprietary platform. Companies were ranked based on their ability to offer consistently positive experiences, building trust with leaders, colleagues, and the overall organization.

“The Bay Area thrives on people who challenge convention, move fast and build for the future– and that mindset drives RTI,” said Stan Schneider, CEO of RTI. “To be recognized again as one of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area is especially meaningful. It reflects the culture our employees create every day: curiosity, trust, collaboration and purpose. Innovation doesn’t happen in isolation– it happens when talented people take on hard problems together. That’s what makes RTI such a special place to work. We’re honored to receive this recognition for the fourth time.”

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were rewarded based on their ability to deliver positive outcomes for employees, regardless of role or status within the organization.

To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “By focusing on people, these companies are more resilient and effective in a business environment that demands speed, innovation, and agility.”

RTI’s culture, known internally as “1RTI,” focuses on inclusion, transparency, and connection, uniting a globally distributed workforce under shared values. Through regular company-wide events, flexible work policies, and open communication, RTI encourages meaningful engagement and career growth. Last year, 93% of U.S.-based employees said RTI is a great place to work—36 points higher than the national average.

In addition to this recognition, RTI has been Great Place To Work Certified™ in both the U.S. and Spain for seven consecutive years, further underscoring its global reputation for workplace excellence.

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the data streaming company for intelligent distributed systems. RTI Connext® software is the critical nervous system for over 2,000 designs across Aerospace and Defense, MedTech, Automotive, and Robotics. Connext is the only real-time data streaming platform that can both control demanding physical systems and integrate them with cloud applications. RTI helps organizations develop, deploy, and scale intelligence and physical AI from edge to cloud, faster. RTI Runs a Smarter World™.



About the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List by surveying 1.3 million employees in the U.S., representing companies that collectively employ more than 7.3 million U.S. workers. Of those responses, more than 70,000 were received from employees at companies that were eligible for the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List, and these rankings are based on their feedback. Companies earn eligibility by being Great Place To Work Certified, having at least 10 U.S. employees, and having headquarters in the Bay Area. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.

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About Fortune



Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders, as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.