Noom Brings the Lab to the Living Room: New At-Home Biomarkers Test Kit Enables Members to See Exactly How GLP-1s and Healthy Habits Are Transforming Their Health

New data shows widespread undetected metabolic risk – even among “healthy” individuals – as Noom enables members to test, treat, and track progress from home

Simple, at-home blood collection delivers personalized insights across cardiovascular, metabolic, hormonal, inflammatory, and nutritional categories

PRINCETON, N.J., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom , the leading behavior change company, today announced the launch of its at-home Biomarkers Test Kit to Noom members in the United States, making it simple for all members, including GLP-1 users, to establish their baseline labs and track improvement in markers like HbA1C, ApoB, triglycerides, and hs-CRP over time. The kit enables members to collect a small blood sample at home in under ten minutes, skip the lab visit, and receive clinically meaningful results within about a week – paired directly with access to medication and behavior change programs to improve those results. Members can retest later and track their progress.

Noom Is Uniquely Positioned to Test – And Improve – A1C

Studies show that 1 in 3 American adults has prediabetes – but 8 in 10 of them don't know it . For the millions of Americans with undetected prediabetes or early metabolic dysfunction, accessible at-home testing represents a meaningful point of early intervention, and Noom’s test includes HbA1c, the gold-standard measure of blood sugar control. Noom pairs its diagnostic capability with trusted programs that have been shown to reverse prediabetes through medication and behavior change — making it one of the only platforms where members can test, act, and track A1C improvement in a single, integrated experience.





The kit also includes Lp(a) testing — a genetic cardiovascular risk factor that both the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association recommend every adult be tested for at least once. Despite this guidance, only 1 in 1,000 people have been tested . A single data point, Lp(a) can fundamentally reframe how clinicians and patients approach long-term cardiovascular risk management.

"Most people know very little about their health until they become sick," said Geoff Cook, CEO of Noom. "Now with biomarker testing a tap away for every Noom member, we can make good on our promise: health you can see, wellbeing you can feel – and with the simple at-home biomarker test, our GLP-1 members can see for themselves the improvement in their blood sugar and other key benefits."

From Lab to Living Room

Noom's kit, which includes the Tasso+ device for virtually painless blood collection technology, removes two persistent barriers to proactive health screening – the hassle of a lab visit and the pain of a traditional blood draw. Results are analyzed by a CLIA-CAP-certified lab and delivered to members within the Noom app within a week, supporting members’ motivation to make smart decisions quickly, in concert with their healthcare providers.

Noom’s kit includes testing of 17 clinically significant biomarker-based insights that have been carefully chosen by Noom’s clinical team to provide a holistic view across domains including cardiovascular (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides), metabolic (HbA1c), hormone balance (Total T, Estradiol, LH, DHEA-S), inflammation (hs-CRP), and vitamin levels (Vitamin D, B12).

Even "Healthy" Populations Carry Significant Risk

Studies show that only 12% of Americans are metabolically healthy , exposing a significant gap in traditional risk stratification — and a clear opportunity for earlier, more precise intervention. Early data from Noom's Proactive Health program, drawn from participants with a median BMI of 23.8, considered to be a healthy BMI, reveals how quietly metabolic and cardiovascular risk accumulates:

70% had elevated LDL-C (≥100 mg/dL)

had elevated LDL-C (≥100 mg/dL) 43% had elevated ApoB levels (≥90 mg/dL)

had elevated ApoB levels (≥90 mg/dL) 36% had suboptimal HbA1c (>5.5%) — a marker of pre-diabetes risk

had suboptimal HbA1c (>5.5%) — a marker of pre-diabetes risk 76% had suboptimal Vitamin D levels (<50 ng/mL)





Noom’s At-Home Biomarker Test Kit is designed to provide benefits for most adults, no matter their BMI, through longitudinal visibility and easy-to-understand insights into their health progress. Members who repeat the test can track exactly how their numbers shift as clinical programs and lifestyle changes take effect. For individuals on GLP-1 therapies or enrolled in Noom's behavior change programs, this creates a real-time feedback loop connecting intervention to outcome and increasing motivation and medication adherence.

At $125 to start, Noom’s Biomarker Test Kit offers a low-cost alternative to other at-home blood sample kits and out-of-network screenings. It is available now to all members in the US.

About Noom: Noom is the leading behavior change company, empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer – every day. Noom pairs sustainable behavior change with prescription-grade catalysts to make lasting change feel easy. Noom Health partners with top health plans and employers to offer millions of Americans a suite of metabolic health solutions – including Noom Clinical (Noom Med, Noom SmartRx, and NoomRx programs), Noom Weight, Noom Diabetes, and Noom Diabetes Prevention Program. Noom is building the future of preventive care and longevity medicine, leading the convergence of wearable-monitored behavior change, clinical care, diagnostics, and pharmacy into an integrated, AI-enhanced system that drives individualized, meaningful health outcomes.

Noom has received multiple grants from the NIH for digital health research and innovation and has been recognized by the CDC for its groundbreaking diabetes prevention programs. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been recognized as a TIME100 Industry Leader , on Newsweek’s Most Trusted Brands list, as well as by Inc. and Fortune as a best place to work. Learn more at noom.com , subscribe to our blog , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Press Contact:

Molly Molendyke

comms@noom.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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