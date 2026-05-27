Erasca to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced its participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held at the Marriott Marquis in New York, NY. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 3:10 pm Eastern Time and will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available online at Erasca.com/events. An archived replay of the event will be available for 30 days following the webcast at Erasca.com/events.