Micron Biomedical Expands Leadership to Mobilize for Pivotal Studies and Commercialization of First Needle-Free Dissolvable Vaccines and Therapeutics

ATLANTA, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Biomedical , a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing needle-free vaccines and therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Holmberg as Chief Financial Officer as part of the company’s efforts toward commercialization of its proprietary needle-free drug delivery platform and products. Earlier this month, the company celebrated the grand opening of its commercial-scale manufacturing site in Georgia.

“Micron is at a pivotal juncture where strong clinical data, market demand and manufacturing infrastructure have set the foundation for us to bring our dissolvable microarray vaccine and therapeutic technology into pivotal studies, FDA approval and commercial availability so that we can make life-changing innovations accessible,” said Steven Damon, Chief Executive Officer of Micron Biomedical. “With the appointment of Elizabeth Holmberg as Micron’s Chief Financial Officer we are poised to build on her decades of strategic partnering and commercialization experience in lifesaving inhaled therapeutics to bring vaccines and therapeutics to patients without needles, without pain and without the complexities of manufacturing, storing, transporting and administering medications with needles and syringes.”

Holmberg joins Micron Biomedical with more than 30 years of financial leadership experience in biotechnology, medical device, and pharmaceutical companies, where she has consistently helped organizations secure capital, build scalable infrastructure, negotiate transformative strategic partnerships, and prepare for commercialization and public markets.

Most recently, Holmberg served as Chief Financial Officer of Third Pole Therapeutics, where she built the company’s finance and human resources functions and helped secure more than $100 million in financing including major pharmaceutical partnerships. She also negotiated a global commercialization and distribution agreement valued at more than $500 million, demonstrating her ability to structure partnerships that accelerate market entry and maximize value creation.

Previously, Holmberg served as Chief Financial Officer of Ikaria, where she led their spin-out in 2008, securing $275 million in debt financing to support the company’s growth and IPO readiness. Ikaria was subsequently acquired by Mallinckrodt in 2015 for $2.3B. Earlier in her career, she held a senior finance leadership role at INO Therapeutics (which became Ikaria) where she supported the successful commercial launch of INOmax®–a critical intervention for newborns suffering from Hypoxic Respiratory Failure.

“Disrupting access to healthcare requires a new approach to manufacturing, storing, transporting and administering medicines and vaccines that are currently injected and I am honored to step into this role during such a critical juncture when we are poised to significantly accelerate the availability of Micron’s products,” said Holmberg. “I am committed to building on Micron's strong financial foundation to drive continued success as we expand our pipeline, scale up manufacturing and bring life-changing innovations to patients that immediately improve health outcomes, operational efficiencies and patient experiences.”

Micron Biomedical is advancing a proprietary dissolvable microarray technology designed to deliver vaccines and therapeutics painlessly through the skin without needles. The platform is designed to simplify administration, reduce or eliminate sharps waste, lessen cold chain requirements, and improve access to medicines worldwide. The company is preparing for pivotal clinical studies and commercial manufacturing scale-up as it works toward bringing its first products to market.

About Micron Biomedical

Micron Biomedical is the leader in dissolvable microarray-based, drug and vaccine administration technology with a growing pipeline of needle-free versions of previously injectable-only medicines. The company is a clinical-stage life science company on a rapid path to commercializing its proprietary dissolvable, microarray technology. Micron's technology is designed to improve access and achieve better health outcomes globally through injection-free, painless, and simple and/or self-administration of drugs and vaccines, and by eliminating or reducing the need for cold chain transport and storage, enhancing safety and efficacy, and improving patient compliance. Micron partners with and/or receives funding from private and public pharmaceutical and biotech companies, the Gates Foundation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), PATH, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the Georgia Research Alliance. For more information visit www.micronbiomedical.com

Media Inquiries:

Shira Derasmo

Cuttlefish Communications

+1 917 280 2497

pr@micronbiomedical.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58c5c48d-11e7-43f2-93fd-345c1713ad82