LightTable Raises $22 Million Series A to Accelerate AI-Native Workflows for Design and Construction Teams

DENVER, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LightTable , the AI-native center of intelligence for pre-construction, today announced it has raised $22 million in Series A financing. The round was led by Innovation Endeavors, with participation from Blackhorn Ventures, DivcoWest Ventures, and 9Yards Capital, as well as existing backers Primary Venture Partners, MetaProp, and Banter Capital.

LightTable reads and analyzes construction drawings at the same level as an experienced architect or engineer in a fraction of the time of manual review. Using purpose-built AI models, its platform is solving one of construction’s most persistent problems: the disparate set of tools and project teams that result in uncoordinated design errors, costly change orders, and jobsite delays. More than $200B is spent globally across the construction industry to manage risk from document quality failures. LightTable replaces legacy peer review to deliver a unified workflow that’s faster, cheaper, and more accurate than traditional review.

“Construction projects are only getting more complex — yet the industry has been stuck with navigating the same pre-construction process for decades,” said Paul Zeckser, CEO and co-founder of LightTable. “LightTable is on a path to eliminating billions of dollars in construction waste, and with this funding, we’re able to move even faster. We’re grateful to Innovation Endeavors, our other valued investors, and all of our customers for sharing our vision to create an intelligent operating system for construction.”

LightTable’s flagship AI-powered QA/QC product is already being used by many of the country’s most active developers and general contractors, including Suffolk, Mill Creek Residential, and Swire, on some of the largest, most complex construction projects. Today, LightTable successfully catches 70% of design errors that eliminate the need for a change order – compared to 30% human-only review – and completes the process in 3-5 days, compared to 3-6 weeks for human review.

“Pre-construction is where major projects are won or lost — a single missed conflict in a drawing set can cascade into months of delay and millions in change orders. Yet the workflow still depends on labor-intensive review by a small number of highly specialized experts,” said Scott Brady, Founding Partner at Innovation Endeavors. “LightTable pairs deep construction expertise with multimodal AI that genuinely understands drawings, specs, and the relationships between them. We're excited to continue partnering with the team as they build the foundational AI infrastructure for the future of pre-construction.”

“What drew us to LightTable is just how many steps ahead they are in AI-powered review,” said Mark Johnson, Head of Development at DivcoWest. “In the field, we already see how their core software can apply across all areas of pre-construction and unlock tangible value for project teams. We’re proud to be supporting them through this next phase of growth.”

Since emerging from stealth in August 2025 with a $6M seed round, LightTable has to date reviewed more than 20 million square feet of construction documents and $3.5 billion in total project costs.

With this funding, it will continue scaling our QA/QC product, grow the team across all roles, and begin rapidly introducing new tools for customers across the U.S. and internationally.

About LightTable

LightTable is the AI-native platform for pre-construction. LightTable reads construction drawings like an experienced architect or engineer and finds design errors and omissions across more than 35 scopes and growing. By combining intelligent software with expert oversight, it is helping leading developers and general contractors to drastically reduce billions of dollars of annual waste across the construction industry.