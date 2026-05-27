GREEN DOT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Kaskela Law Investigates Fairness of Green Dot Corp. Shareholder Restructuring Transaction and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm to Discuss Their Legal Rights and Options – GDOT

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On behalf of investors, Kaskela Law is investigating the fairness of the recently announced Green Dot Corp. (NYSE: GDOT) restructuring transaction to determine whether the transaction as structured provides sufficient value to investors for their shares.

Click here for additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/green-dot-corp-buyout/

On November 24, 2025, Green Dot disclosed that it had entered into agreements to be acquired by Smith Ventures and CommerceOne Financial Corporation. According to the announcement, each share of Green Dot common stock is expected to be exchanged for $8.11 in cash and 0.2215 shares of a new publicly traded bank holding company.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Green Dot investors are set to receive appropriate financial consideration for their GDOT shares. Thus far the investigation has discovered that the transaction appears to have significant conflicts of interest, making the process and share valuation potentially unfair to the company’s shareholders.

Green Dot shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 - 0750 for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/green-dot-corp-buyout/

ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis (i.e., the firm’s clients are never responsible for any out-of-pocket costs for legal representation). Since 2020, the firm has helped to recover over $500 million for investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC, including the firm’s recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

(skaskela@kaskelalaw.com)

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

(abell@kaskelalaw.com)

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 - 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

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