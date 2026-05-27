Options With Ryan Reaches 80,000 Subscribers as Options Trading University Surpasses 920 Clients

Newport Beach, California, USA, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryan Hildreth, founder of Options Trading University and creator of the Options With Ryan YouTube channel, announced two major company milestones as his education brand continues to expand its presence in the options trading education space.

Options With Ryan recently surpassed 80,000 subscribers on YouTube, reflecting continued demand for educational content focused on options trading, market commentary, income-focused strategies, and risk-aware portfolio management.

In addition, Options Trading University has surpassed 920 clients, positioning the company as one of the fastest-growing options education platforms serving retail traders who want a more structured approach to learning the market.

Founded by Ryan Hildreth, Options Trading University provides education around strategies such as covered calls, cash-secured puts, the wheel strategy, LEAPS, and portfolio management concepts. The company’s approach emphasizes structure, discipline, and risk awareness rather than short-term speculation or financial promises.

Among the educational frameworks Hildreth teaches is his VIX Cash Allocation Strategy, a risk-management approach that uses market volatility levels as one input when discussing cash positioning, portfolio exposure, and potential redeployment opportunities.

“The mission behind Options Trading University has always been to help traders slow down, understand the process, and make more informed decisions,” said Ryan Hildreth. “Reaching 80,000 subscribers on Options With Ryan and surpassing 920 clients inside Options Trading University are meaningful milestones because they show that people are looking for a calmer, more structured way to learn options.”

As more individuals search for Ryan Hildreth reviews, Options Trading University reviews, and Options With Ryan reviews, the company continues to focus on transparency, education, and long-term skill development. Its growing community includes students who share progress stories, trading insights, and educational wins as they build confidence in options trading concepts.

Options Trading University does not provide personalized financial advice, investment recommendations, or guarantees of results. All educational content is intended for informational purposes only. Options trading involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

For more information, users can visit Options Trading University or follow Options With Ryan for ongoing educational market commentary.

www.optionstradinguniversity.com

About Options Trading University

Options Trading University is a retail options education company founded by Ryan Hildreth, creator of the Options With Ryan brand. With more than 920 clients served and an audience of over 80,000 YouTube subscribers, the company has built a growing presence in the options education space.

The platform is centered on structured training, community support, and practical market education for individuals seeking to better understand income-focused options strategies and risk management. Options Trading University is also known for Ryan Hildreth’s educational frameworks, including the VIX Cash Allocation Strategy, which focuses on using market volatility as one input for understanding cash positioning and portfolio exposure.





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