StorONE Real-Time Tiering Drives Record Q1, Surpassing Full-Year 2025 Sales

New York, NY, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorONE, the leader in Real-Time Tiering architecture, today announced record first-quarter results for its fiscal quarter ending April 30, with Q1 bookings and revenue surpassing the company’s entire 2025 results, driven by rapidly accelerating enterprise demand for StorONE’s Real-Time Tiering technology.

StorONE’s RTT (Real-Time Tiering) technology enables organizations to achieve up to 9x more effective use of flash by intelligently writing workloads at flash performance levels while automatically moving inactive data to lower-cost media, without complexity, policy management, or compromises in performance.

At the same time, StorONE’s fully hardware-agnostic architecture allows customers and partners to deploy immediately on available infrastructure from any qualified hardware vendor, helping organizations overcome long delivery cycles and supply constraints impacting the storage market.

The company also reported significant expansion across both channel partnerships and technology alliances during the quarter, further increasing market reach and solution capabilities for enterprise customers, particularly in the enterprise backup market. One of the strongest indicators of accelerating market demand was a dramatic reduction in enterprise sales cycles during the quarter.

“Enterprise customers are no longer spending months evaluating storage efficiency strategies,” said Gal Naor, CEO of StorONE. “The combination of rising flash costs and severe hardware shortages has turned storage efficiency into an immediate operational priority. The biggest change we are seeing is the acceleration in customer decision-making.”

StorONE reduced average enterprise sales cycles from approximately 4.5 months to 2.5 months during the quarter, reflecting increasing urgency among organizations seeking immediate ways to lower storage costs and deploy infrastructure without waiting for constrained hardware supply chains.

“Organizations need two things right now: dramatically better storage economics and the flexibility to deploy immediately on available hardware,” added Naor. “StorONE is uniquely positioned to deliver both.”

About StorONE

StorONE is an enterprise storage platform that delivers up to 9x ROI from flash storage through Real-Time Tiering technology that dramatically reduces storage costs and dependency on constrained flash supply chains.

All data automatically and transparently moves at block-level granularity across flash and HDD in real time while remaining immediately accessible without compromising performance or enterprise data protection services.

Built on StorONE’s One-Volume Architecture, where each volume operates as an independent storage entity supporting block, file, and object workloads. StorONE transforms storage in the same way virtualization transformed servers and SDN transformed networking allowing customers to choose any server, any media, and any cloud environment. For more information, visit www.storone.com or follow us on LinkedIn.