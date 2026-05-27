Ingredion Achieves 96.3% Sustainable Sourcing of Tier 1 Priority Crops, Up From 25% Just Five Years Ago

WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading provider of ingredient solutions, announced a new milestone, more than 96% of its tier 1 priority crops are now sustainably sourced.

“Five years ago, sustainable sourcing for corn, tapioca, potato, stevia and pulses measured just 25%,” said Larry Fernandes, senior vice president, chief commercial and sustainability officer. “This progress demonstrates that sustainability can scale quickly when it’s embedded into business decisions and operations, not treated as a separate initiative.”

Ingredion follows industry standards for sustainable sourcing that include verified measurement methods to ensure that the crops it buys meet specific environmental and social thresholds in how they were planted, grown, harvested and processed.

“Reaching over 96% sustainably sourced priority crops didn’t happen by setting distant goals; it’s a product of how we work across regions, disciplines and how we partner with growers, suppliers and customers every day,” said Fernandes.

This achievement was published in Ingredion’s 2025 sustainability report “The Power of Us.” The report outlines progress toward the Company’s 2030 sustainability goals under its “All Life” strategy and reinforces the Company’s purpose to bring the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better.

Additional 2025 sustainability highlights include:

Operational waste: Diverted 95% of total waste from landfills and achieved zero waste to landfills¹ at 16 manufacturing facilities

Diverted 95% of total waste from landfills and achieved zero waste to landfills¹ at 16 manufacturing facilities Human rights: Strengthened human rights governance by launching Ingredion’s first stand-alone Human Rights Policy and expanding the All Life Partners (ALP) Responsible Sourcing Program

Strengthened human rights governance by launching Ingredion’s first stand-alone Human Rights Policy and expanding the All Life Partners (ALP) Responsible Sourcing Program New product launches: Expanded our upcycled ingredients portfolio, one of the fastest-growing areas in consumer sustainability, to now include more than 50 products verified as Upcycled Certified.

Expanded our upcycled ingredients portfolio, one of the fastest-growing areas in consumer sustainability, to now include more than 50 products verified as Upcycled Certified. Sustainable innovation: Launched a new end-to-end sustainable innovation program in 2025 that embeds sustainability tools and measurement from seed science to regenerative agriculture to plant-based packaging.

Launched a new end-to-end sustainable innovation program in 2025 that embeds sustainability tools and measurement from seed science to regenerative agriculture to plant-based packaging. Customer collaboration: Worked with our customers to reduce emissions, reformulate products and improve packaging, helping them deliver on their sustainability commitments without compromising cost, functionality or consumer experience.





The full 2025 Sustainability Report is available here.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2025 annual net sales of approximately $7.2 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACT:

Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323

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¹ Ingredion defines Zero Waste as <0.5% of the plant’s solid waste going to landfill or waste incineration without energy recovery.



