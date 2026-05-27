Automotive Display Market: USD 44.15 Billion by 2031, Growth Driven by EVs and Software-Defined Vehicles, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the automotive display market is projected to grow from USD 27.95 billion in 2026 to USD 44.15 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.57%. Growth is being driven by rising EV adoption, software-defined vehicle platforms, and increasing demand for advanced cockpit technologies such as AR-HUDs, curved AMOLED screens, and connected infotainment systems. While LCD displays continue to dominate due to lower costs, improving OLED technologies and stricter cybersecurity regulations are reshaping competition across the industry.

Automakers are increasingly integrating larger touchscreens, OLED panels, and augmented reality head-up displays to enhance driver experience, safety, and in-vehicle connectivity. The growing shift toward electric and software-defined vehicles is further accelerating innovation across next-generation automotive display technologies.

Automotive Display Market Trends and Drivers

Growing Adoption of Connected and Electric Vehicles Driving Advanced Human-Machine Interfaces: The growing shift toward electric and connected vehicles is increasing demand for advanced automotive displays and smarter cockpit interfaces. Modern EVs require real-time visualization of battery performance, energy flow, and driver assistance features, encouraging automakers to adopt larger and higher-resolution screens. At the same time, technologies such as OLED panels, connected services, and integrated cockpit systems are enhancing in-vehicle user experience and accelerating innovation in display design.

Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “Automotive display adoption is increasingly shaped by the convergence of digital cockpit design, vehicle software architectures, and evolving user expectations. Mordor Intelligence combines structured primary research, rigorous data validation, and consistent forecasting frameworks to provide decision-makers with a balanced market view that is both transparent and comparable across industry segments.”

Increasing Preference for Smart and Integrated Digital Cockpit Systems: Automakers are increasingly adopting integrated digital cockpit platforms that combine infotainment, instrument clusters, and vehicle controls into unified systems. This transition is enabling larger displays, cleaner dashboard designs, and enhanced in-car user experiences. At the same time, advancements in software integration, cybersecurity compliance, and over-the-air update capabilities are reshaping competition among automotive display and cockpit technology providers.

Automotive Display Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific remains the leading region in the automotive display industry, driven by strong EV production and rapid adoption of advanced cockpit technologies. Automakers across China, Japan, and South Korea are increasingly integrating rotating displays, AR-HUDs, and connected in-vehicle interfaces to enhance the driving experience.

Europe is witnessing rising adoption of advanced automotive display technologies as stricter safety and cybersecurity regulations encourage automakers to integrate smarter cockpit systems and premium display features across vehicle segments.

North America is gradually expanding its use of advanced in-car display technologies, with premium automotive brands focusing on digital cockpits, larger infotainment systems, and connected vehicle experiences to stay competitive in the evolving mobility landscape.

Automotive Display Industry Segmentation

By Product Type

Center Stack Display



Instrument Cluster Display

Head-Up Display

Rear-Seat Entertainment Display

By Display Technology

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

MiniLED / MicroLED

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Display Size

Less than or Equal to 5-inch

6 to 10-inch

Above 10-inch

Automotive Display Companies

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Samsung Display Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd.

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

AUO Corporation

Japan Display Inc.

Sharp Corporation

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Valeo SA

Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

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