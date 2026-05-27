PREMIA and Lind Form Lind Asia to Expand AI-Powered Clinical Trial Screening Across Asia-Pacific

TAIPEI and SAN MATEO, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Medicine Asia , Limited (PREMIA) and Lind today announced the formation of Lind Asia, a strategic joint venture dedicated to revolutionizing clinical trial enrollment in the Asia-Pacific region.

Lind Asia will serve as the exclusive regional partner for Lind’s AI-powered screening platform by leveraging PREMIA’s deep expertise in managing clinical-genomic databases to accelerate patient eligibility screening for clinical trials. Lind’s platform will be localized for healthcare institutions across Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Australia.

Lind Asia’s platform has three key pillars:

AI-powered patient identification: Analyzing structured and unstructured EHR data to identify potentially eligible patients for clinical trials.

Analyzing structured and unstructured EHR data to identify potentially eligible patients for clinical trials. Research-ready site network: Building a regional network of partner health systems to support multinational clinical trial enrollment.

Building a regional network of partner health systems to support multinational clinical trial enrollment. Integrated molecular profiling: Incorporating genomic and proteomic data to support biomarker-driven trial matching and targeted therapy development.



“We are dedicated to advancing precision medicine across the Asia-Pacific region by addressing the growing need for accurate, scalable, and automated clinical trial enrollment solutions,” said Wenn Sun, Founder and Managing Partner of PREMIA. “This joint venture combines our regional infrastructure with Lind’s powerful AI platform to drastically improve recruitment efficiency, reduce screen failures, and expedite access to innovative therapies.”

“Lind Asia is an important step in making evidence-driven clinical trial screening available to health systems and sponsors globally,” said Oggie Nikolic, Chief Executive Officer of Lind. “By partnering with PREMIA, we can localize our platform for leading institutions across Asia-Pacific while supporting faster, more precise trial enrollment.”

Lind and Lind Asia’s leadership team will be attending the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago (May 29 to June 2, 2026) to discuss how the platform can speed up recruitment timelines for clinical trials. To schedule a meeting, contact Lind Asia’s partnering team at partnering@lindasia.care.

About Lind

Lind is a precision trial-matching platform that connects patients, innovators and care providers through intuitive interfaces and advanced AI, at exceptional speed and scale. The platform, designed to work at the point-of-care, supports integration with electronic health records, allowing secure, HIPAA-compliant access to patient data. For more information, please visit www.lind.care .

About Precision Medicine Asia Limited (PREMIA)

Established in 2018, PREMIA is the first company in Asia to collaborate with hospitals in the region by providing a clinical-genomic data management platform that helps accelerate development of innovative therapeutics and diagnostics, expanding access to novel medicines and health-tech solutions for patients across the Asia region.

Contacts:

At PREMIA

Sydnie Reed

Vice President, Head of Business Development and Partnering

sreed@premia-inc.com

At Lind

Oggie Nikolic

Chief Executive Officer

oggie@lind.care