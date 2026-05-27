Genius Group Board Approves AI Treasury Strategy Including Plans to Invest in up to an Initial US$100 Million AGI Infinity Portfolio

Plans to Invest in up to Initial US$100 million approved AGI Infinity Portfolio, commencing with pre-IPO exposure to SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic, Figure AI and other leading frontier-AI companies

Five-year growth plan targets $800 million AGI Infinity Portfolio within $2 billion in total assets by FY2031, representing a 14x increase from the Company's current $137 million asset base.

Growth plan based on AGI Infinity Portfolio sized up to 40% of total assets, alongside 60% total assets in operating businesses and Bitcoin treasury, compliant with SEC rules and regulations.

Plan highlights the Company’s current market capitalization of approximately $42 million compared to $137 million FY2025 total assets and projected $280 million FY2026 total assets.

Investor presentation webcast scheduled for June 2, 2026, 9:00 am ET

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group”, “GNS” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered education group, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the expansion of its Treasury Strategy to a dual Bitcoin Treasury and AI Treasury with the launch of its new AGI Infinity Portfolio. The Board has approved an initial target of US$100 million to be invested in the current trends powering the dawn of artificial general intelligence (AGI), with a five-year portfolio target of US$800 million.

The Portfolio will provide Genius Group shareholders with exposure to a variety of AI, robotics and space companies of the next decade commencing with pre-IPO exposure to SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic, Figure AI, Replit, Anduril and Databricks.

Genius Group CEO, Roger James Hamilton said “Genius Group’s mission is to prepare humanity for a post-Singularity future. We educate our students to ride the current wave of exponential change in AI, blockchain and communities. Our AI Treasury expands beyond the Company's legacy Bitcoin Treasury Strategy into a dual-pillar designed to give shareholders exposure to two of the most important technology and capital-market secular trends of the next decade.”

"We believe this is the largest capital cycle in the history of modern markets.” Hamilton continued. “According to KPMG Venture Pulse, global venture capital investment reached a record US$331 billion in the first quarter of 2026 alone, with AI-focused companies attracting the majority of the ten largest funding rounds in the quarter. These include pre-IPO companies OpenAI, Anthropic and xAI / SpaceX. Our AGI Infinity Portfolio will enable our investors to potentially benefit from an anticipated cross section of the new AI economy, including pre-IPO stock, through their investment in Genius Group."

The Company is hosting an investor presentation on Tuesday June 2, 2026 at 9am Eastern Time to discuss their treasury strategy in detail together with the structure and investment plan of the AGI Infinity Portfolio, and how the strategy complements their education and digital banking plans. Details of the call will be available prior to the call at https://ir.geniusgroup.net/

Key Highlights of the Genius AI Treasury and AGI Infinity Portfolio

Phase One Pre-IPO access to leading AI companies: Of the Board’s initial US$100 million approved for the AI Treasury, approximately US$20 million will be deployed across a series of funds that provide immediate exposure to pre-IPO stock in SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic, Figure AI, Databricks, Anduril, Replit and Shield AI.





Of the Board’s initial US$100 million approved for the AI Treasury, approximately US$20 million will be deployed across a series of funds that provide immediate exposure to pre-IPO stock in SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic, Figure AI, Databricks, Anduril, Replit and Shield AI. Phase Two and Three deployment across full AGI ecosystem: The remaining US$80 million of the initial US$100 million is earmarked for deployment across the five-layer AI stack driving the post-AGI economy: power, compute, hyperscalers, frontier models and robotics.





The remaining US$80 million of the initial US$100 million is earmarked for deployment across the five-layer AI stack driving the post-AGI economy: power, compute, hyperscalers, frontier models and robotics. Complementary Bitcoin and AI Treasury: The AGI Infinity Portfolio is compliant with NYSE and SEC rules as well as US and Singapore securities laws applicable to public companies, with the AI Infinity Portfolio under 40% of the Company’s total assets with the combination of Company’s operational assets and Bitcoin holdings making up the other 60% plus of the Company’s total assets.





The AGI Infinity Portfolio is compliant with NYSE and SEC rules as well as US and Singapore securities laws applicable to public companies, with the AI Infinity Portfolio under 40% of the Company’s total assets with the combination of Company’s operational assets and Bitcoin holdings making up the other 60% plus of the Company’s total assets. Five Year target of $800 million AI Treasury within $2 billion total assets: The Company is targeting $100 million in AI Treasury within $280 million in total assets in 2026, scaling to a target of $800 million in AI Treasury within $2 billion in total assets by 2031 . The Company plans to leverage three cycles for the benefit of its investors: The four year Bitcoin halving cycle (with Company Bitcoin purchases restarting in 2027), the AGI super-cycle, and the generational global education megatrend towards AI-powered learning.





The Company is targeting $100 million in AI Treasury within $280 million in total assets in 2026, scaling to a target of $800 million in AI Treasury within $2 billion in total assets by 2031 . The Company plans to leverage three cycles for the benefit of its investors: The four year Bitcoin halving cycle (with Company Bitcoin purchases restarting in 2027), the AGI super-cycle, and the generational global education megatrend towards AI-powered learning. Repricing Opportunity: Genius Group’s market capitalization is currently at $42 million against total assets of $137 million and net assets of $97 million for Fiscal Year 2025. As of May 26, 2026, GNS common stock is trading at a discounted multiple of 0.3x price to total assets. This compares to publicly listed AI holding companies and funds that are trading at multiples of between 2.0x and 5.0x price to total assets. The Company believes a repricing opportunity may exist for its investors once the value of the assets on its balance sheet are fully recognized by the market.





Genius Group’s market capitalization is currently at $42 million against total assets of $137 million and net assets of $97 million for Fiscal Year 2025. As of May 26, 2026, GNS common stock is trading at a discounted multiple of 0.3x price to total assets. This compares to publicly listed AI holding companies and funds that are trading at multiples of between 2.0x and 5.0x price to total assets. The Company believes a repricing opportunity may exist for its investors once the value of the assets on its balance sheet are fully recognized by the market. Diversified capital sources: The Company plans to fund the growth of its treasury including the AGI Infinity Portfolio from a diversified capital program including from operational cash flow, the Company’s existing SEC-approved $1.2 billion at-the-market (“ATM”) facility and other capital sources as determined by management. The Company does not intend to use leverage at the portfolio level.



Genius Group believes it is the first US public listed company that is combining an AI Treasury with a Bitcoin Treasury. This gives the Company a unique strategy to build its balance sheet by investing in the exponential future that it is preparing its students for. In addition, the same benefit of 0% capital gains tax that the Company enjoys as a Singapore registered public company for its Bitcoin Treasury also applies to its AI Treasury.

Combined with the Company’s recently announced milestone of profitable operations in Q1 2026, and its recent investment in Jewel Bank, Genius Group is now uniquely positioned as an education company preparing humanity for an exponential future, with a regulated digital banking license, a Bitcoin Treasury, and an AI Treasury. This combination together with Genius Group’s five year roadmap gives our shareholders a shared benefit in this future digital economy.

Investor Presentation Webcast

Management is hosting an investor presentation webcast on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 9:00 am Eastern Time to discuss Genius Group’s treasury strategy in detail together with the structure and investment plan of the AGI Infinity Portfolio and how the strategy complements the Company’s education and digital banking plans. Details of the webcast will be available prior to the event at ir.geniusgroup.net

Citations

Genius Group financial position: $137 million current asset base; $97 million net asset value, $42 million market capitalization (approximate, as of May 26, 2026); sourced from the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent Reports on Form 6-K. ir.geniusgroup.net/sec-filings

Q1 2026 global venture capital: Global venture capital investment reached a record US$330.9 billion in Q1 2026, with AI-focused companies attracting the majority of the ten largest funding rounds in the quarter, including OpenAI (US$122B), Anthropic (US$30.6B) and xAI / SpaceX (US$20B). KPMG Venture Pulse Q1 2026

All dollar amounts are quoted in U.S. dollars.

“AI” refers to Artificial Intelligence, including machine-based systems designed to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as learning, reasoning, problem-solving, language processing, and content generation.

“AGI” refers to Artificial General Intelligence, being a form of recursive, self-improving artificial intelligence capable of understanding, learning, and applying intelligence across a broad range of tasks at or beyond human-level capability.

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a global education group delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit geniusgroup.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contacts

For enquiries, contact investor@geniusgroup.ai