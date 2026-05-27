Alpha Modus Introduces ARIA: Enterprise AI for Physical Retail, Built on Anthropic's Claude and Backed by 12 Granted U.S. Patents

CORNELIUS, N.C., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) ( NASDAQ: AMOD ), through its subsidiary Alpha Modus, Corp., today introduced ARIA, the Adaptive Retail Intelligence Architecture, an enterprise AI platform that operationalizes the company's patent retail technology AI portfolio inside the physical store. ARIA's AI analysis engine is powered by Claude Sonnet 4.6, Anthropic's AI model. ARIA is designed as a platform-as-a-service (PaaS), using infrastructure already in place, with no new hardware required. The company is internally testing the ARIA MVP and will be advancing the platform toward commercial availability.

The announcement arrives at an inflection point for enterprise AI. Across industries, AI investment is generally accelerating while production deployments remain scarce. Research published in March 2026 found that while 67% of organizations report measurable gains from AI agent pilots, only 10% successfully scale those pilots to production.¹ Retail has followed the same pattern: years of AI investment concentrated in digital channels, while the physical store, where an estimated 80% of consumer spending takes place,² remains largely without the real-time intelligence infrastructure that online retail now considers standard. ARIA is designed to close that gap and offer physical retail locations the same quality of insights and data granularity that exists in digital commerce today.

ARIA ingests signals from the retailer's existing environment, including but not limited to, point-of-sale systems, in-store cameras, Wi-Fi networks, loyalty platforms, and digital signage. ARIA processes those inputs through a real-time reasoning layer and routes decisions to, amongst others: in-store displays and kiosks, as well as associate devices at the shelf. Every consumer interaction is measured back to a transaction outcome through the platform's closed-loop attribution layer, closing a measurement gap the physical retail industry has been unable to address at scale. The architecture follows the company's proprietary Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute framework, now expressed as software that will be available for commercial consumption.

"Most enterprise AI platforms are built for the easy case: text in, text out, in a controlled environment. We think ARIA will solve the hard case: a physical store with thousands of SKUs, hundreds of shoppers moving through simultaneously, and millisecond windows to influence a purchase decision," said Sasha Asgary, VP Corporate Communications and ARIA Architect, Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. "I architected ARIA on top of the Alpha Modus, Corp. patent portfolio. Selecting Anthropic's Claude as the reasoning engine was a deliberate choice. I wanted the enterprise AI standard, not a proprietary stack a retailer's IT team would have to learn to trust. Data sovereignty is a pillar of the ARIA architecture, and by employing federated learning principles, tenant data never leaves their environment. ARIA's data layer runs inside the retailer's own cloud, on infrastructure they already own and operate while allowing the ecosystem to accrue intelligence every single day to the benefit of all tenants."

"The patents were always the foundation," said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. "What ARIA does is turn that foundation into a product. We now have issued patents that allow AI to sense shoppers, how it decides what to serve them, how it delivers at the instant a sale is converting, and how it attributes outcomes back to transactions. We believe ARIA is the first platform, backed by a portfolio of patents, that runs all four of those capabilities as a unified, closed-loop system, with retailer data secured inside their own environment. That is a meaningful moment not just for this company but for the entire industry."

ARIA's AI architecture prioritizes enterprise reliability. Anthropic's Claude serves as the primary reasoning engine, with the Model Context Protocol (MCP) standardizing connections between ARIA’s 20 services and each retailer's existing systems. For deployments requiring carrier-grade availability, ARIA will incorporate a multi-provider failover layer: Amazon Bedrock as the secondary AI provider and OpenAI as a tertiary fallback, with automatic circuit-breaker switching that does not interrupt service. Data sovereignty is enforced structurally: ARIA's data layer deploys entirely within the retailer's own cloud boundary, and no shopper data, behavioral record, or transaction attribute is transmitted outside that environment.

As ARIA advances toward commercial availability, evolutions and iterations will be built and deployed as fast as the team and technologies allow.

Alpha Modus also sees a natural convergence between ARIA and its Alpha Cash financial services platform, operated through Alpha Modus Financial Services, LLC. Alpha Cash kiosks, currently deploying across a major national retail chain in partnership with DXC Technology as previously announced , represent a growing physical retail presence in America. The company may connect the live kiosk network to the ARIA intelligence layer over time. The combination of a native mobile app, an in-store AI platform, and a physical kiosk network at scale within the same retail environment could create a consumer engagement surface with no current equivalent in the market.

As outlined in the company's February 2026 CEO Shareholder Letter , Alpha Modus has positioned itself as the consumer-facing IP linchpin in AI-enabled physical retail. The introduction of ARIA marks the point at which that thesis moves from portfolio to platform. The company owns the issued patents that define how AI operates in the physical store. ARIA is the product built on top of them. At a moment when the enterprise AI industry is searching for real-world ROI at production scale, Alpha Modus is building the specific, patented, working answer.

Sources

¹ DigitalOcean. (March 2026). AI Agent Adoption Report. Via Digital Applied, March 5, 2026 : 67% of organizations report gains from AI agent pilots; only 10% successfully scale to production.

² eMarketer Forecast, November 2024, via Fugo.ai, November 2025 : 80% of consumer spending occurs in physical stores.

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ("Alpha Modus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMOD) is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented "closed-loop" retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

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