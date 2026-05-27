OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27 MAY 2026 AT 15.15 P.M EEST, CHANGES IN COMPANY’S OWN SHARES



Oma Savings Bank Plc's Board of Directors resolved on a direct share issue to the personnel of the company for the transfer of savings shares in the share savings plan

The Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc established on 29 February 2024 a share savings plan for the employees of the company (“OmaOsake-plan”). The main terms and conditions of the OmaOsake-plan were described in a stock exchange release issued on 29 February 2024. In the OmaOsake-plan, the employees have the opportunity to save a proportion of their salary and invest the savings to the shares of Oma Savings Bank Plc. The savings are used to acquire shares two times in a year.

To implement the OmaOsake-plan, the Board of Directors resolved to issue a total of 20,180 new shares of Oma Savings Bank Plc. The share issue is directed, deviating from the shareholders’ pre-emptive subscription right, to the participants of the OmaOsake-plan. The company has a weighty financial reason for the deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive right, since the purpose of the share issue is to implement the OmaOsake-plan in accordance with its terms and conditions. The share issue is based on the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting on 16 April 2026.

The new shares are the savings shares subscribed for with the savings accumulated under the OmaOsake-plan during 1 October 2025 – 31 March 2026. The shares have been subscribed for 10.7365 euros per share, which corresponds to the volume-weighted average of the share during 1 April – 30 April 2026, deducted by 10 per cent. The subscription price is credited to the company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

The estimated registration date of the new shares to the trade register is 10 June 2026 and the new shares are estimated to be traded alongside the old shares on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 11 June 2026. After the share issue, the number of Oma Savings Bank Plc’s shares is 33,356,729.

Board

Oma Savings Bank Plc



Additional information:

Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 20 758 3040, karri.alameri@omasp.fi

Pirjetta Soikkeli, CCO, tel. +358 40 750 0093, pirjetta.soikkeli@omasp.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and SME customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediate products include credit, investment, and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp’s core idea is to provide personal service to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer a premium-level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of operations and services is customer oriented. The personnel are committed, and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with varied tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.