AMASS Brands Group’s Good Twin Wine Has Become the #1 Organic Non-Alcoholic Wine Brand in the U.S.

Good Twin Captures More Than One-Third of the U.S. Organic Non-Alcoholic Wine Market as Dollar Sales Increase More Than 122% Year-Over-Year¹

Brand Continues Rapid Share Gains While Expanding Within One of the Fastest-Growing Segments in Beverage

SANTA MARIA, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMASS Brands Group (NASDAQ: AMSS) (“AMASS” or “the Company”), a premium, multi-category beverage platform spanning non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 products, today announced that Good Twin has become the #1 ranked organic non-alcoholic wine brand in the United States based on dollar share, according to Nielsen.1

Good Twin currently holds a 35.43% dollar share of the organic non-alcoholic wine category, representing more than one in every three dollars spent in the segment. The brand gained 12.93 share points versus the prior year while delivering +122.2% dollar sales growth and +115.0% volume growth year-over-year, significantly outperforming the organic non-alcoholic wine category, which increased +41.1% during the same period.¹

Within the total non-alcoholic wine market, Good Twin is now ranked as a top-10 non-alcoholic wine brand by sales volume1 in the United States and remains among the fastest-growing brands in the category. The brand continues to gain market share while delivering one of the strongest sales velocities among leading non-alcoholic wine brands.¹

“Good Twin’s continued momentum reflects our ability to identify and scale brands that resonate with evolving consumer preferences,” said Mark Thomas Lynn, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AMASS. “Good Twin has established itself as the leading organic non-alcoholic wine brand in the country while also emerging as one of the fastest-growing brands in the broader non-alcoholic wine category. Importantly, we believe we are still in the early stages of the brand’s national expansion opportunity, with substantial room to grow distribution and consumer penetration as demand for premium non-alcoholic alternatives continues to accelerate.”

Good Twin’s recent growth reflects the strength of AMASS’s multi-brand platform strategy and its focus on scaling differentiated brands within high-growth beverage categories. As the brand continues to gain traction nationally, AMASS is focused on expanding distribution, increasing retail penetration, and building on Good Twin’s leadership position within the non-alcoholic wine category.

About AMASS Brands Group

AMASS Brands Group (Nasdaq: AMSS) is a next-generation beverage platform built around the brands with the goal of defining how modern consumers drink — and increasingly, how they don't. The Company's portfolio spans non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 categories, with standout brands across each: Good Twin Non-Alcoholic Wine, a top-10 non-alcoholic wine in the U.S. and one of the fastest-growing in the category; and Summer Water Rosé, the zero-sugar, #1 selling premium domestic rosé in the US according to Nielsen — among others across the portfolio. As moderation trends accelerate, AMASS believes it is positioned to benefit structurally rather than reactively — with margin discipline, cohesive brand architecture, and the multi-brand scalability that makes AMASS increasingly relevant to strategic acquirers in an evolving beverage landscape.

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¹ Source: Based on dollar share within Nielsen-measured retail sales data, last four weeks ended April 18, 2026.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies, prospects, future growth opportunities, anticipated market trends, distribution expansion, consumer demand, and future operating performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding the expected trading of its shares of common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including uncertainties within the beverage industry; the Company’s ability to expand distribution and retail penetration; and supply chain disruptions. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Rob Kelly, Vice President

(212) 896-1254

AMASS@KCSA.com