Coil Coatings Market to Skyrocket USD 7.60 Billion by 2035 Driven by Construction Activity Sustaining Building | SNS Insider

Austin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Coil Coatings Market size was valued at USD 4.75 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 7.60 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.81% over 2026–2035.

The global market for coil coatings is growing continuously, based on the continuous demand from the construction sector for pre-coated metals that provide not only aesthetically pleasing longevity but also corrosion resistance and ease of installation from a single coat application that does not require painting at the site.





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In 2025, the U.S. coil coating market size is projected to USD 0.79 billion and it will expand to USD 1.21 billion in 2035, with a CAGR of 4.35% between 2026 and 2035.

The U.S. market for coil coatings is one that has an important institutional customer base in commercial construction. In the latter, companies producing metal building systems, standing seam roofing materials, and architectural cladding systems are key players in making up the bulk of domestic coil coating consumption.

In 2025, the Europe Coil Coatings Market Size is expected to be USD 1.28 Billion, which further expands to USD 1.98 Billion in 2035, with a CAGR of 4.46%.

The European region is the most technologically advanced market segment in the world market for coil coatings, owing to its being the region with the highest prevalence of premium PVDF fluoropolymer coating systems in architectural applications as well as the most stringent regulatory requirements for industrial emissions.

Increasing Construction Coil Coating Demand to Boost Market Growth Globally

The two main factors behind the growth of the coil coatings market are the global growth of the construction industry that is witnessing an expansion in both new and existing markets and is creating huge demand volumes for roofings and structural products that require pre-painting to be most effectively delivered and met. At the same time, the rapid rise of the middle class in regions such as APAC, Africa, and Latin America has resulted in appliance demand due to increased purchasing power, enabling their consumers to purchase appliances like fridges and washing machines for the first time.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Polyester retained the dominant resin type position with approximately 48.50% of the coil coatings market in 2025 due to its unmatched commercial versatility across the broadest possible range of substrate types globally. PVDF is the fastest-growing resin segment at approximately 5.80% CAGR, driven by its growing adoption in premium architectural facades, roofing systems, and cladding panels across high-rise commercial and institutional construction globally.

By Application Substrate

Steel retained the dominant application position with approximately 70% of the coil coatings market in 2025 due to the metal’s enduring status as the primary structural and sheet metal substrate across the construction, appliance, and general industrial sectors. Aluminium is the fastest-growing substrate at a significant CAGR driven by progressive adoption in lightweight architectural facade systems globally.

By Technology

Liquid coatings retained the dominant technology position with approximately 61% of the coil coatings market in 2025 due to the technology’s long-established integration into the high-speed continuous coil coating production process whose line speeds, multi-layer coating capabilities, and substrate flexibility. Powder coatings are the fastest-growing technology segment, propelled by zero-VOC emission profiles that satisfy the most demanding industrial air quality regulations.

By End Use

Building and construction retained the dominant end use position with approximately 56.90% of the coil coatings market in 2025 due to the global construction industry’s structural dependence on pre-painted metal materials whose combination of aesthetic variety, weather protection, low maintenance, and rapid installation. Automotive is the fastest-growing end use at approximately 5.50% CAGR, as electric vehicle platforms’ extensive aluminium body panel content and battery enclosure fabrication from pre-coated aluminium sheet.

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Regional Insights:

The North American region accounted for a substantial amount of the coil coatings market size globally during the forecast period (2025), wherein the U.S. accounted for about 87.4% of the total revenue generated by the North American region, supported by the presence of its flourishing commercial metal building business, active appliance manufacturing industry, and stringent energy efficiency building codes regulations.

The Asia Pacific region led the global market for coil coatings in 2025, with about 44% share of revenue due to China’s remarkable production and processing of steel and aluminium, significant construction plans, and technological expertise for producing coil coatings and metal products in countries like Japan and South Korea.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Coil Coatings Market Report:

AkzoNobel NV

PPG Industries Inc.

Beckers Group

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

The Sherwin-Williams Company

BASF SE

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

KCC Corporation

The Chemours Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Wacker Chemie AG

Valspar Corporation

Teknos Group

Tiger Coatings GmbH & Co. KG

Salchi Metalcoat

Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

JSW Paints

Jotun A/S

Hempel A/S

Recent Developments:

2025 : PPG Industries launched the DuraNEXT line of energy-curable coil coatings in May 2025, comprising UV and electron beam-curable backers, primers, basecoats, and clearcoats that cure instantly at ambient temperature without thermal ovens or solvents.

: PPG Industries launched the DuraNEXT line of energy-curable coil coatings in May 2025, comprising UV and electron beam-curable backers, primers, basecoats, and clearcoats that cure instantly at ambient temperature without thermal ovens or solvents. 2025: Sherwin-Williams acquired Shingels, S.A. in March 2025, a Barcelona-based paints and coatings manufacturer specialising in aluminium coil coating and industrial applications across Europe, strengthening Sherwin-Williams’ European coil coating market position.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRICING ANALYSIS & RAW MATERIAL COST METRICS – helps you understand pricing trends by resin type, raw material cost impact on coil coating prices, regional pricing dynamics for pre-coated metals, and long-term pricing forecasts across global markets.

– helps you understand pricing trends by resin type, raw material cost impact on coil coating prices, regional pricing dynamics for pre-coated metals, and long-term pricing forecasts across global markets. PRICE BENCHMARKING & COMPETITIVE PRICING METRICS – helps you evaluate pricing strategies and benchmarking analysis of key coil coating manufacturers based on product quality, resin technologies, durability performance, and regional market positioning.

– helps you evaluate pricing strategies and benchmarking analysis of key coil coating manufacturers based on product quality, resin technologies, durability performance, and regional market positioning. ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE & REGULATORY METRICS – helps you analyze VOC emission standards, green building regulations, chemical safety requirements, and sustainability compliance trends impacting industrial and architectural coil coating applications globally.

– helps you analyze VOC emission standards, green building regulations, chemical safety requirements, and sustainability compliance trends impacting industrial and architectural coil coating applications globally. TRADE FLOW & SUPPLY CHAIN METRICS – helps you identify import-export trends for coil coatings, raw materials, and pre-coated metal products while evaluating major importing/exporting countries and global supply chain dependencies.

– helps you identify import-export trends for coil coatings, raw materials, and pre-coated metal products while evaluating major importing/exporting countries and global supply chain dependencies. ADVANCED COATING TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you uncover developments in high-durability coatings, weather-resistant technologies, advanced PVDF and SMP resin systems, and eco-friendly low-VOC coating innovations.

– helps you uncover developments in high-durability coatings, weather-resistant technologies, advanced PVDF and SMP resin systems, and eco-friendly low-VOC coating innovations. SMART MANUFACTURING & DIGITALIZATION METRICS – helps you assess adoption trends in automated coil coating production, digital process optimization, smart coating technologies, and self-cleaning surface innovations improving manufacturing efficiency and product performance.

Coil Coatings Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.75 billion Market Size by 2035 USD 7.60 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.81% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Resin Type (Polyester, Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Polyurethane (PU), Silicone Modified Polyester (SMP), Plastisols, Others)

• By Application (Steel, Aluminum)

• By Coating Technology (Liquid Coatings, Powder Coatings)

• By End Use (Building & Construction, Appliances, Automotive, Transportation, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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