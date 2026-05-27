Lantheus to Present at the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference

BEDFORD, Mass., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company dedicated to helping clinicians Find, Fight, and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes, today announced John Wiggins, Vice President, External Manufacturing, will participate in a fireside chat at the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference at 12:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 3.

To access the live webcast of the presentations, please visit the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lantheus.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Lantheus

Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for 70 years. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Contacts:

Mark Kinarney

Vice President, Investor Relations

978-671-8842

ir@lantheus.com



Melissa Downs

Executive Director, External Communications

646-975-2533

media@lantheus.com