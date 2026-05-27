Liquidia Corporation to Present at 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (Nasdaq: LQDA) today announced that Dr. Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Kaseta, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will provide an update on the company’s business in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Access to this event will be available on the “Investors” page of Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company driven by science and compassion to revolutionize care for patients with challenging respiratory and vascular diseases through precise, innovative therapies and applications of its proprietary PRINT® technology. PRINT enabled the development of YUTREPIA® (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The company is also developing L606, an investigational extended-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice daily with a next-generation nebulizer and currently markets generic Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH. To learn more about Liquidia, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Investors:

Jason Adair

Chief Business Officer

919.328.4350

jason.adair@liquidia.com

Media:

media@liquidia.com