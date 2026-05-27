SEALSQ Deepens Strategic Commitment to EeroQ with Additional Investment and Lead Role in Upcoming Financing Round

Geneva, Switzerland, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) (“SEALSQ” or the “Company”), a global leader in semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum cybersecurity technologies, today announced a further strategic investment in EeroQ, the U.S.-based quantum chip design company pioneering a patented, breakthrough, and fully CMOS compatible quantum computing architecture based on electrons on helium (eHe). Building on the companies’ ongoing technology cooperation project, SEALSQ has entered into a new investment agreement with EeroQ and has agreed to serve as lead investor in EeroQ’s upcoming financing round, further reinforcing SEALSQ’s long-term commitment to the partnership and to the advancement of scalable, industrial-grade quantum computing.

This new commitment follows two strategic investments SEALSQ made in EeroQ in December 2025 and in February 2026, and reinforces the Company’s “Quantum Made in USA” strategy. The investment has been made using the Company’s Quantum Fund, SEALQUANTUM.com, an internal strategic investment initiative of SEALSQ using a dedicated allocation of our cash with the goal of accelerating the development of a fully integrated Quantum Vertical Sovereign Stack through investments in carefully selected quantum computing startups in the United States and Europe.

A Deepening Technology Cooperation

Since the announcement of the technology cooperation project, SEALSQ and EeroQ have advanced their joint work on the integrated Quantum Security Vertical Stack to be demonstrated at SEALSQ’s Quantum Center of Excellence in Geneva, subject to regulatory approval. The Proof of Concept will combine SEALSQ’s secure semiconductor hardware, post-quantum cryptography, and PKI services with EeroQ’s helium-based quantum processor architecture, enabling end-to-end integration of classical, post-quantum, and quantum processing within a single trusted environment.

The progress achieved under the cooperation, together with EeroQ’s recently demonstrated control architecture capable of managing up to one million qubits with fewer than 50 physical control lines, as well as EeroQ’s recent work with Conductor Quantum as a launch user of the new NVIDIA Ising models for a proof of concept autonomous quantum computing lab has reinforced SEALSQ’s conviction in the EeroQ platform and motivated the decision to further increase its financial commitment.

New Investment and Lead Role in Next Financing Round

Under the new agreement, SEALSQ has subscribed to an additional investment with EeroQ. In addition, SEALSQ has committed to act as lead investor in EeroQ’s upcoming priced financing round, in which the Company intends to anchor the round and support the participation of additional strategic and institutional co-investors aligned with EeroQ’s U.S.-sovereign quantum roadmap.

By stepping into a lead-investor role, SEALSQ moves from being a supportive strategic partner to a central capital and governance participant in EeroQ’s next phase of growth, a phase focused on scaling the helium-based quantum processor, expanding EeroQ’s Chicago R&D footprint, and accelerating CMOS-compatible fabrication milestones.

Advancing the Quantum Highway™ Strategy

The expanded investment further advances SEALSQ’s Quantum Highway™ strategy, a long-term industrial vision creating a secure and continuous path from post-quantum cryptography to quantum computing. EeroQ’s U.S.-based quantum processor roadmap represents a critical upstream component of this Quantum Highway, designed to enable hybrid systems in which secure classical, post-quantum, and quantum processing coexist within a trusted sovereign semiconductor ecosystem.

Combined with SEALSQ’s secure semiconductor manufacturing, personalization, and cryptographic expertise, EeroQ’s architecture strengthens the Company’s ability to deliver end-to-end quantum-ready platforms addressing the growing requirements of national security, defense, and critical infrastructure.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ, commented: “Our decision to make a further investment in EeroQ, and to lead their next financing round, reflects both the strong progress of our ongoing technology cooperation and our deep conviction in the EeroQ team and platform. EeroQ’s helium-based architecture, combined with their breakthrough on control scalability, stands out as one of the most credible paths to industrially viable quantum computing we have evaluated. By leading this next round, SEALSQ secures a central role in shaping the trajectory of a key building block of our Quantum Highway, while reinforcing our Quantum Made in USA strategy at a moment when sovereign quantum capabilities are becoming a strategic priority for governments and enterprises worldwide.”

Nick Farina, Co-Founder and CEO of EeroQ, stated: “SEALSQ’s decision to deepen its commitment through an additional investment and to lead our upcoming financing round is a powerful endorsement of EeroQ’s technology and long-term vision. Beyond capital, SEALSQ brings a unique combination of secure semiconductor expertise, post-quantum cryptography leadership, and a clear industrial roadmap through their Quantum Highway. Having them as our lead investor positions EeroQ to accelerate our path toward scalable, ethical, and secure quantum computing built on the mature CMOS fabrication ecosystem.”

About EeroQ:

EeroQ is a U.S.-based quantum computing company building a patented approach to a quantum computer (QC) using electrons on helium. Founded in 2017, EeroQ's unique approach to building a QC leverages today's existing chip fabrication technology (CMOS), allowing the company to scale rapidly using a fraction of the resources most companies require. EeroQ is also helping to create early ethical and policy guidelines to maximize the positive impact of QC. For more information, visit www.eeroq.com .

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

Lena.cati@theequitygroup.com







