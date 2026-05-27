20/20 Biolabs' Multi-Cancer Early Detection Blood Test Selected by State of Vermont to Screen up to 4,500 Firefighters

Comprehensive Cancer Screening Initiative Expected to Generate Approximately $500,000 in Testing Revenues to 20/20 from the First Cohort

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 20/20 Biolabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) (“20/20 Biolabs” or the “Company”), an early market entrant in AI powered laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases, today announced that its OneTest™ multi-cancer early detection blood (“MCED”) test has been selected as part of a firefighter cancer screening initiative for the state of Vermont in partnership with National Diagnostic Services (“NDS”). NDS will provide ultrasound services and medical oversight in conjunction with 20/20’s OneTest.

This twelve-month statewide program is designed to provide eligible firefighters in Vermont with expanded access to proactive cancer screening tools intended to help identify cancer earlier, when treatment outcomes may be improved. The program was established in response to the elevated cancer risks firefighters confront daily due to occupational exposures. The specifications for this important initiative called for a statewide program incorporating multi-cancer early detection blood testing, ultrasound examinations, educational outreach, clinical follow-up, and longitudinal program data collection. The contract is anticipated to generate approximately $500,000 in revenues for 20/20 for testing approximately one-third of eligible Vermont firefighters through the end of 2026. The state has the option to renew the contract for up to two additional twelve-month periods.

Vermont is the second state electing to provide significant funding to cover OneTest™ for their firefighters. 20/20 expects to process and report over $500,000 of OneTests from Maryland fire departments this quarter, of which just over $400,000 is being reimbursed by the Maryland Department of Health. This represents a large increase for 2026 over the prior year when only about $105,000 of the company’s revenues were from state funds.

“Because of their carcinogenic exposures, firefighters are among the first groups in America to seek innovative MCED testing,” said Jonathan Cohen, President and CEO of 20/20 BioLabs. “States like Vermont and fire departments throughout the U.S. are increasingly selecting our protein biomarker-based OneTest™ because of its affordability and ability to help detect earlier stage cancers compared to DNA based tests. In the coming months, we anticipate more states will establish dedicated funds for screening of their firefighters and believe our OneTest™ could be the exclusive MCED of choice in many of those states.”

OneTest™ is a multi-cancer early detection blood test designed to help detect cancer early by combining cancer-associated biomarkers, clinical factors, and artificial intelligence. The combination of ultrasound imaging from our partner NDS and our blood-based protein tumor marker analysis provides a complementary approach to cancer screening by pairing imaging with biological signal detection. Together, these technologies may improve the breadth and effectiveness of screening for firefighters facing elevated occupational cancer risks.

In February of this year, legislation was passed by Congress and signed into law establishing a pathway for Medicare coverage of MCEDs beginning in 2028. This landmark policy change should significantly expand access to multi-cancer early detection testing nationwide and position 20/20 BioLabs to benefit from potentially accelerated adoption of OneTest™ across the general population. The company expects to use the knowledge and data gleaned from testing tens of thousands of firefighters to support its efforts to obtain Medicare reimbursement.

About 20/20 BioLabs

20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) develops and commercializes AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases. The Company offers two families of lab tests under the OneTest brand. OneTest™ for Cancer is a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test, and OneTest for Longevity™ measures inflammatory biomarkers and is now commercially available. OneTest’s affordable, accurate, accessible tests can be conveniently utilized at home using new, upper-arm capillary collection devices that avoid painful needles. Tests are run in the Company’s College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) licensed laboratory in Gaithersburg, MD.

For more information visit https://2020biolabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “project,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, and investors are cautioned that actual outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

AIDX@mzgroup.us