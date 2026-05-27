SHAREHOLDER ALERT Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ChampionX Corporation (PHR)

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a shareholder has filed a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of investors (the “Class”) who sold the common stock of ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) (formerly NASDAQ: PHR) between February 29, 2024 and April 1, 2024, inclusive.

Should You Join The ChampionX Class Action Lawsuit:

Do you, or did you, own shares of ChampionX Corporation (formerly NASDAQ: PHR)?





Did you sell your shares between February 29, 2024 and April 1, 2024, inclusive?





Did you lose money in your investment in ChampionX Corporation?





What To Do Next:

Investors are encouraged to act promptly and submit a form at ChampionX Corporation Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit, email Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at pallocco@bernlieb.com, or call us at (212) 951-2030.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the Class, you must file papers by July 14, 2026 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on other class members’ behalf in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About The Lawsuit:

The lawsuit alleges that defendants repurchased millions of dollars’ worth of ChampionX shares without disclosing material nonpublic information about Schlumberger Limited’s offers to purchase ChampionX at a premium to then-current prices, which, if disclosed as required, would have indicated to investors that ChampionX’s stock was worth significantly more.

About Bernstein Liebhard:

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for sixteen consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2026 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco

Investor Relations Manager

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(212) 951-2030

pallocco@bernlieb.com