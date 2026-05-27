Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT); MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB); New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI); and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares prior to April 29, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/commvault-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. Alternatively, if you purchased Commvault shares between April 29, 2025, to January 26, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

WHY? According to a recently filed securities fraud class action Complaint, it is alleged that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information pertaining to Commvault’s projected ARR growth for fiscal year 2026. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, misleading guidance and projections related to the Company’s new net ARR growth. Moreover, Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Commvault’s ARR growth environment; pertinently, Commvault knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company’s ARR growth guidance failed to properly factor in crucial variables, such as the type of sale.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares prior to April 29, 2025, and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/commvault-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Commvault shares between April 29, 2025, to January 26, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

#CVLT #Commvault $CVLT

MONGODB, INC. (NASDAQ: MDB) – Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), shares prior to June 1, 2023, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/mongodb-shareholder-investigation, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? Key allegations of a federal securities fraud class action complaint filed against MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) and certain of its officers have now survived a motion to dismiss. That complaint alleged that MongoDB, through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and engaged in a scheme to deceive the market through a course of conduct that artificially inflated the price of MongoDB's common stock and operated as a fraud or deceit by materially misleading the investing public with respect to its sales initiative structure, as well as growth and revenue expectations.

On April 30, 2026, the Court determined that certain statements—primarily those about workload quality, growth, and consumption—are plausibly pled as actionable omissions because they failed to disclose that FY2024 workloads were not materializing as expected.

Specifically, the Court determined that “Lead plaintiffs have adequately pleaded scienter with respect to the plausibly misleading statements which failed to disclose" that certain 2024 customer contracts weren't leading to typical revenues for the company. Moreover, the Court found that CEO Dev C. Ittycheria’s statement that the Company was "acquiring high-quality workloads" with its new customers, and finance executive Serge Tanjga's statement that relevant changes to the company's sales organization wouldn't affect "mechanics of the financial model for next year were actionable. The Court also determined that it was adequately pled that Ittycheria misled investors when he said that relevant "consumption trends have been steady for several quarters now. "The investors also sufficiently pled the claim that former Chief Financial Officer Michael Lawrence Gordon misled them when he said that the relevant new customer relationships were "accretive to growth."



WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) shares prior to June 1, 2023, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/mongodb-shareholder-investigation, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

#MongoDB $MDB #MDB

NEW ERA ENERGY & DIGITAL, INC. (NASDAQ: NUAI):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI). The investigation concerns whether New Era and certain of its officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

If you purchased New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares on or near the Company’s November 6, 2024 IPO, and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/newera-shareholder-investigation-2/ contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, New Era (NASDAQ: NUAI) and certain of its officers allegedly made false and misleading statements concerning the Company’s Texas Critical Data Centers project, permitting progress, environmental liabilities, and related-party oil and gas transactions. The complaint alleges that New Era overstated its progress in obtaining regulatory permits and advancing its purported flagship Texas Critical Data Centers project, while publicly touting “tangible progress across all fronts including engineering, permitting, regulatory filings, and land expansion.” According to the complaint, the Company also misrepresented to investors that it was making substantial progress toward a large-scale AI and high-performance computing data center campus in West Texas when in fact, “no applications have even been submitted” for required construction and environmental permits. Moreover, a substantial number of New Era’s gas wells had been acquired from bankrupt entities tied to Company insiders and accused management of engaging in financial practices designed to enrich insiders while avoiding environmental cleanup obligations.

Then, on December 29, 2025, reports emerged that the New Mexico Attorney General had filed suit against New Era, its subsidiary Solis Partners, LLC, and Company CEO Everett Willard Gray II, alleging a “fraudulent oil-and-gas scheme” involving self-dealing transactions, shell entities, and strategic bankruptcies designed to evade plugging and remediation obligations for inactive wells. According to the complaint, the alleged scheme involved transferring wells among affiliated entities while leaving environmental liabilities behind in bankruptcy proceedings.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased or otherwise acquired New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares prior to November 6, 2024, and continue to hold shares today, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/newera-shareholder-investigation-2/, email Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085, to learn more.

#NewEraEnergy #NUAI $NUAI

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ: REGN):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you are a long-term Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) shareholder, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/regeneron-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? On May 15, 2026, Regeneron issued a press release disclosing that "results from the Phase 3 trial evaluating two dose levels of fianlimab (LAG-3 inhibitor) in combination with cemiplimab (PD-1 inhibitor) as a first-line treatment for patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic melanoma" "did not each statistical significance for the primary endpoint of improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to pembrolizumab (PD-1 inhibitor) monotherapy." Following this news, Regeneron's stock price dropped $68.57 per share, or 9.82%, to close at $629.68 on May 16, 2026.



WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you are a long-term Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) shareholder you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/regeneron-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

#REGN #Regeneron $REGN

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com