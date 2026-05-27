LanzaTech Announces Date for Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SKOKIE, Ill., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) (“LanzaTech” or the “Company”), a carbon management solutions company, today announced that it will issue its second quarter financial results before financial markets in the United States open on Friday August 14, 2026. A conference call will be held that same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed via a live webcast on a listen-only basis through the Events and Presentations section of LanzaTech’s Investor Relations website. An archive of the webcast will be available for twelve months.

To attend the live conference call via telephone, domestic callers can access by dialing 1-800-579-2543 and international callers by dialing 1-785-424-1789 using the conference identification code LANZA.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the call ends and can be accessed by domestic callers by dialing 1-844-512-2921 and by international callers by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and entering the access identification code 11161908. The replay will be available until 11:59 pm Eastern Time August 28, 2026.

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech (NASDAQ: LNZA) is a leader in carbon management, using its proprietary gas-fermentation platform to transform waste carbon into valuable products. Through global partnerships, LanzaTech enables the production of feedstocks for high-value markets including SAF and chemicals. Headquartered in the U.S., the company provides technology and commercial pathways that strengthen industrial resilience and unlock new economic value from carbon.

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@lanzatech.com

Public Relations/Media Contact:

Freya Burton

freya@lanzatech.com