Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information about Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) or certain of its executive officers violated federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Wave Life Sciences securities?

If you purchased Wave Life Sciences securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click Here to Join the Investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the Investigation

On March 26, 2026, Wave Life Sciences announced positive interim Phase 1 data from INLIGHT, its clinical trial evaluating WVE-007, an investigational INHBE GalNAc-siRNA for people living with overweight or obesity.

Wave reported that, at six-month follow-up, a single 240 mg dose of WVE-007 produced placebo-adjusted reductions in visceral fat of 14.3%, total fat of 5.3%, waist circumference of 3.3%, and body weight of 0.9%, while lean mass increased 2.4%. The Company also reported that, in the 400 mg cohort, three-month data showed placebo-adjusted reductions in visceral fat of 5.0% and total fat of 0.7%, with lean mass preservation.

Following this news, Wave’s stock declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of these disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Wave Life Sciences complied with state and federal laws, including the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of Wave Life Sciences stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm – Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder class actions and derivative lawsuits. Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com