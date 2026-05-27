Link11 is fully committed to Europe and is opening a Customer Excellence Hub in Lisbon





FRANKFURT am MAIN, Germany, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Link11, a European provider of cloud-based IT security solutions specializing in network and web application security, is strengthening its commitment to digital sovereignty by opening a 'Technical Customer Excellence Hub' in Lisbon. This move sees the company relocating its technical customer service operations to the European Union.

"With the hub in Lisbon, we are addressing the specific regulatory requirements that have been significantly tightened for the European market,' explains Jens-Philipp Jung, CEO of Link11.

From the fourth quarter of 2026 onwards, the majority of technical support will be provided from Lisbon, ensuring maximum compliance for regulated industries.

Response to DORA, NIS2, and KRITIS

With the new location, Link11 is responding to the increased requirements for resilience and data sovereignty as defined in regulations such as DORA, NIS2, and the KRITIS umbrella law.

“For us, the focus is on a transparent and reliable positioning in line with the expectations of regulated customers,” Jung continues.

At the same time, the company is emphasizing its strategic focus as a European provider.

“We are fully committed to European data sovereignty, which not only strengthens our customers’ resilience but also that of the entire economic region,” emphasizes Marc Lamik, Chief Product Officer at Link11.

The EU Support Center is more than just an additional location: it marks the evolution of customer service into an excellence team that resolves complex incidents around the clock.

European commitment: More Than Just a Location

The Lisbon hub is a key part of Link11’s strategy to improve customer service and technical expertise across Europe. Having already established several companies in Portugal, Marc Lamik will serve as Managing Director to spearhead the development of the location and recruitment of the team.

“Lisbon is the ideal location to strengthen our European presence. Here, we can find not only top technical talent but can also emphasize our message: service from Europe, for Europe,” Lamik explains.

In-house security engineers instead of third-party providers

Rather than relying on third-party providers, the company is investing in its own security engineers who have a thorough understanding of Link11’s AI-powered solutions.

“We are building a first-class team that lives and breathes our technology and provides optimal support to our customers,” Lamik continued.

Lisbon offers access to an excellent talent pool and multilingual expertise in German, English, and Portuguese, which is a decisive advantage for the European market.

Even greater security starting in the fourth quarter of 2026

For customers in critical infrastructure sectors, financial institutions, and security-sensitive companies, the new hub provides additional security. From the fourth quarter of 2026 onwards, support will be provided exclusively from within the EU. The full EU legal framework will apply, eliminating third-country risk and the need for complex vetting procedures.

About Link11

Link11 is a European IT security specialist that protects global infrastructure and web applications from cyberattacks. Its cloud-based IT security solutions help companies worldwide to strengthen the cyber resilience of their networks and critical applications, preventing business disruption. Link11 is a BSI-qualified provider of DDoS protection for critical infrastructure. The company adheres to the strictest data security and compliance standards, including PCI DSS, SOC 2 Type 2, BSI C5, and ISO 27001.

Contact

Lisa Froehlich

Link11 GmbH

l.froehlich@link11.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80560fb3-d961-496c-bef2-887607c59838