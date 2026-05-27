Milestone Scientific Highlights Growing Clinical Adoption and Expanding Physician Acceptance of CompuFlo® Across Epidural, Neuromodulation, and Interventional Pain Procedures

ROSELAND, N.J., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments utilizing Dynamic Pressure Sensing™ (DPS) technology, today highlighted the continued growth in clinical adoption and physician acceptance of its CompuFlo® Epidural System following the publication of new peer-reviewed research from the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB).

The newly published study in Operative Neurosurgery demonstrated that CompuFlo-guided epidural access during spinal cord stimulator (SCS) implantation procedures was associated with significantly lower complication rates compared with conventional loss-of-resistance techniques.

The publication further demonstrates the expanding clinical acceptance of CompuFlo technology across a broad and growing range of procedures requiring accurate epidural space identification, including:

Epidural Steroid Injections (ESIs)

Spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS) implantation

Chronic pain management procedures

Obstetric epidurals

Thoracic and cervical epidurals

Neuromodulation therapies

Surgical epidural anesthesia

CompuFlo provides physicians with continuous real-time pressure sensing and audible feedback during needle advancement, enabling objective identification of the epidural space and helping improve procedural precision, safety, and physician confidence.

In the UTMB study, CompuFlo guidance was associated with a 91% reduction in the odds of composite complications, including cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak, epidural blood patch, and postoperative radiculopathy in SCS procedures. The publication also references prior studies supporting CompuFlo use in obstetric epidurals, pain management procedures, thoracic epidurals, and surgical epidural applications, including reports of high procedural success rates and reduced accidental dural punctures.

“This recent publication further highlights the value of this technology in chronic pain and neuromodulation procedures. As spinal procedures such as spinal cord stimulation and cervical or thoracic epidural access become increasingly sophisticated, real-time objective feedback during epidural access may help improve procedural precision, physician confidence, and overall procedural safety,” said Dr. Dawood Sayed, Professor of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine at The University of Kansas Medical Center, Vice Chairman of the Board of The American Society of Pain and Neuroscience, and a member of Milestone Scientific’s Board of Directors.

“We are seeing increasing adoption of CompuFlo among physicians performing ESIs, spinal cord stimulation procedures, obstetric epidurals, and other neuraxial interventions,” said Eric Hines, CEO of Milestone Scientific. “CompuFlo technology has been evaluated or utilized across more than 40 universities, academic medical centers, and teaching hospitals worldwide, as clinicians increasingly recognize the value of objective, real-time pressure sensing to support procedural accuracy, patient safety, and confidence during epidural access.”

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a technology-focused medical research and development company that patents, designs, and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical and dental applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

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