Applications Open for electronica Fast Forward 2026 Startup Platform

AACHEN, Germany, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applications are now open for electronica Fast Forward 2026, the official startup platform at electronica Munich. The platform is part of electronica, organized by Messe München GmbH & Elektor supporting the initiative through international media visibility and dedicated award media budgets for winning startups.

The 2026 edition marks the initiative’s 10th anniversary and will connect hardware and deep-tech startups with investors, corporate innovators, and the global electronics industry.

The anniversary edition will take place from 10–13 November 2026 at Messe München during electronica, the world’s leading trade fair for electronics, which attracts approximately 80,000 international visitors.

“electronica Fast Forward has become an important platform for startups bringing new technologies into the electronics industry. The 10th anniversary edition will once again create opportunities for founders to connect with decision-makers, investors, and the global electronics community during electronica,” said Caroline Pannier, Director electronica.

electronica Fast Forward brings up to 15 startups developing technologies in areas such as embedded systems, semiconductors, AI hardware, robotics, power electronics, photonics, and industrial electronics. Selected companies receive a booth in the Fast Forward area and the opportunity to present their technology on the Fast Forward stage and in the official pitch competition.

The program concludes with an award ceremony on the Big Forum Stage in Hall B4. To mark the 10-year milestone, the 2026 edition introduces four award categories, each accompanied by a €25,000 international media budget from Elektor to increase global visibility for the winning startups.

The 2026 edition will also feature three electronics creators working live on site, conducting interviews, filming demonstrations, and engaging with visitors on the Fast Forward stage and exhibition area.

Participation requires a €2,500 fee, covering participation and related activities.

“Startups working on hardware and deep-tech innovations often need more than visibility—they need access to the right audience. electronica Fast Forward brings them directly into contact with engineers, industry leaders, and investors, while amplifying their technologies through international media coverage,” said Udo Bormann, Senior Sales & Marketing Manager, Elektor.

About Elektor

Elektor is an international media and publishing platform serving engineers, makers, and electronics professionals. Through its magazines, digital channels, technical content, events, and community activities, Elektor connects the electronics industry with practical knowledge, emerging technologies, and innovation-focused audiences worldwide.

Media contact

Name: Udo Bormann

Udo Bormann Email: udo.bormann@elektor.com

udo.bormann@elektor.com Phone: +4915162669779

+4915162669779 Website: https://www.elektormagazine.com/electronica-ff-2026

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/562c27f7-dd82-4630-9875-aa757aee7713