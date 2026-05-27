CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Berger Montague Advises ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action

PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who sold ChampionX common stock during the period from February 29, 2024 through April 1, 2024 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who sold ChampionX common stock during the Class Period may, no later than July 14, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, ChampionX was a supplier of production chemicals and artificial lift solutions to oil and gas operators worldwide. It was acquired by SLB in July 2025.

According to the lawsuit, while ChampionX held undisclosed acquisition offers from SLB at prices significantly higher than the then-current market price of ChampionX shares, the Company repurchased a sizable amount of its own common stock from unsuspecting investors at market prices significantly below those undisclosed offer prices. During the Class Period, ChampionX’s average stock price was $33.32 per share. ChampionX had an obligation to disclose that it had received a formal acquisition offer from SLB or abstain from purchasing ChampionX stock from unsuspecting investors.

On April 2, 2024, during pre-market hours, ChampionX disclosed the merger with SLB. The merger eventually closed on July 16, 2025, with SLB acquiring ChampionX for $40.58 per share.

If you are a ChampionX investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com