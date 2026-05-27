Getty Images Announced as Official Photographer of the 2026 Tribeca Festival

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NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, has once again been named the Official Photographer of the Tribeca Festival, renewing a longstanding partnership and reinforcing Getty Images’ role in defining the official visual record of one of the world’s leading platforms for independent storytelling. This year marks the Festival’s 25th edition, bringing storytelling across film, television, music, podcasts, games and immersive experiences to audiences around the world.

Getty Images’ award-winning entertainment photographers and videographers will produce high-quality, trusted imagery and video throughout the Tribeca Festival (June 3-14) in New York City. Coverage includes red carpet premieres, film screenings, brand activations, talks and official parties from over 100 feature films, often from exclusive vantage points not available elsewhere. Getty Images will also operate a high-end portrait studio at Spring Studios, capturing the Festival’s talent and creators throughout, with all content distributed exclusively through gettyimages.com.

Getty Images’ Global Head of Editorial Ken Mainardis said, “Since 2009, Getty Images has partnered with the Tribeca Festival to bring its defining moments to audiences around the globe through our unique access and world-class distribution capabilities. This partnership reflects the growing importance of accurate, rights-cleared visual content delivered in real time. As Tribeca marks its 25th year, we continue to document its evolution while enabling media, brands and talent to rely on a trusted, authoritative visual record.”

In addition to Tribeca Festival, Getty Images covers 70,000 entertainment events a year, providing unmatched scale in capturing and distributing rights-cleared visual content across awards, fashion, film and global cultural moments and and partnering with major brands on creative content strategy.

Talent, producers, directors and creators can access visuals from the Tribeca Festival and other major events in real time via Access by Getty Images for personal social media needs. This unique platform enables users to quickly browse, license and share high-quality, accurate, rights cleared content instantly, giving talent and industry professionals greater control over how they appear on social media in real time. Visit https://access.greenfly.site/ for more.

Media contact:

Jenna Attardi

Jenna.Attardi@gettyimages.com