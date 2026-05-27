AsymBio Showcases Comprehensive Conjugation Toolbox to Support Process Development for Next-Generation Bioconjugates

AsymBio’s Conjugation Toolbox supports customized process development across both random and site-specific conjugation technologies.

For IND-enabling programs, conjugation process development timelines can be as short as two to three months, depending on molecule complexity and CMC objectives.

SHANGHAI, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AsymBio, a biologics-focused CDMO and subsidiary of Asymchem Group (stock codes: 002821.SZ / 6821.HK), today showcased its Conjugation Toolbox, a technology platform designed to support customized and scalable process development for next-generation bioconjugates.

As antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and other bioconjugates evolve toward more complex formats, conjugation process development has become increasingly important to product quality, manufacturability, and CMC readiness. AsymBio’s Conjugation Toolbox provides a flexible framework for developing and optimizing fit-for-purpose conjugation process, with tailored strategies aligned with each candidate’s molecular format, linker-payload design, and development objectives.

The Conjugation Toolbox supports both random and site-specific conjugation technologies, including cysteine- and lysine-based approaches, as well as engineered cysteine conjugation, interchain cysteine bridging, enzymatic conjugation, and glyco-remodeling conjugation. Across these approaches, AsymBio has extensive hands-on experience with diverse linker-payload combinations and ADC programs across a range of average Drug-to-Antibody Ratio (DAR) values, including, but not limited to, DAR 2, DAR 4, DAR 8, and higher-DAR formats.

Specifically, within site-specific conjugation, AsymBio has established CMC development expertise with microbial transglutaminase (mTG)- and sortase-based platforms for enzymatic conjugation. For glyco-remodeling conjugation, AsymBio’s CMC experience covers multiple established technologies, including GlycoConnect™ (Synaffix, now part of Lonza), GlycoT™ (GlycoT Therapeutics), DisacLink™ (GlycanLink), and iGDC™ (GeneQuantum).

Previously shortlisted in the “Best ADC Platform Technology” category at the 2025 World ADC Awards, the Conjugation Toolbox is designed to enable high DAR homogeneity and consistent process performance across development stages for emerging formats such as bispecific and dual-payload ADCs. It also incorporates integrated purification process development and free drug removal strategies to address process- and product-related impurities in complex bioconjugate programs.

For Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling programs, conjugation process development can typically be completed in as little as two to three months. In addition, AsymBio conducts 20–50 g process lock runs and 2–5 g use tests with manufacturing-grade materials to confirm key parameters prior to the start of manufacturing. Under strict environmental, health, and safety (EHS) controls for Occupational Exposure Band 5 (OEB5) materials, the platform facilitates efficient technology transfer, scale-up, and GMP manufacturing, helping clients maintain consistent product quality throughout the product lifecycle.

About AsymBio

AsymBio, a subsidiary of Asymchem Group (stock codes: 002821.SZ / 6821.HK), focuses exclusively on biopharmaceutical CDMO services. Backed by Asymchem Group’s 30 years of experience and global operations, AsymBio delivers one-stop CDMO services from early-stage and process development to clinical, toxicology, and commercial-scale manufacturing. Building on deep ADC experience, AsymBio is expanding into NDCs, including RDCs, AOCs, APCs, BsADCs, and dpADCs, while maintaining comprehensive service capabilities for antibody therapeutics (monoclonal, bispecific, and multispecific antibodies) and protein-based therapeutics (fusion proteins, recombinant proteins).

For more information, visit www.asymbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Business inquiries: MKT@asymchem.com.cn

Compliance Notes

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors. AsymBio undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

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