FormAssembly Achieves DoD IL4 Status in Partnership With FedHIVE

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormAssembly today announced a partnership with FedHIVE to offer FormAssembly’s secure data collection platform under FedHIVE’s DISA Provisional Authorization at Impact Level 4 (IL4). This designation enables FormAssembly to securely collect, process, and store Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and other mission-critical government data within a cloud environment that meets stringent Department of Defense (DoD) requirements.

“When it comes to data collection, many DoD agencies are still relying on paper-based processes and legacy systems that silo mission-critical data,” said Jaineesh Davda, Chief Information Officer at FormAssembly. “Modernization efforts often lead to custom-built solutions that can take a year or longer to achieve Authorization to Operate (ATO), and even then, they introduce ongoing maintenance challenges. With DoD IL4 status, FormAssembly provides agencies and consultants with a faster, more sustainable path forward without adding complexity. Through our partnership with FedHIVE, we’re able to deliver these capabilities within a secure environment designed to meet the unique compliance needs of government customers.”

FedHIVE’s High Impact Virtualized Environment is purpose-built to support federal agencies and government contractors operating in highly regulated environments, meeting rigorous DoD security overlays that exceed standard commercial cloud controls. By combining FedHIVE’s compliance expertise and secure infrastructure with FormAssembly’s low-code data collection capabilities, organizations can accelerate modernization initiatives without the burden of independently navigating complex compliance and authorization requirements. The latest achievement of IL4 status expands upon FormAssembly’s FedRAMP High Impact authorization, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering the highest levels of security and compliance for customers across the public sector and other regulated industries.

“FedHIVE is proud to partner with FormAssembly to help agencies and contractors modernize securely in highly regulated environments,” said Michael Cardaci, CEO at FedHIVE/HRTec. “By combining FormAssembly’s modern data collection capabilities with FedHIVE’s expertise managing government compliance and navigating complex federal requirements, this partnership enables FormAssembly to stay focused on delivering mission-critical solutions for government customers while FedHIVE helps manage the ongoing compliance, infrastructure, and operational complexities that come with supporting secure government environments.”

Rapid Modernization to Accelerate Mission Delivery

DoD agencies and consultants are under pressure to modernize data collection workflows, but their options are constrained by strict compliance requirements. As a result, many teams continue to rely on legacy systems and paper-based processes that are inefficient. When they do pursue modernization, it often means turning to custom-built solutions that can take months or years to achieve ATO and require significant developer support to maintain.

FormAssembly addresses this gap by combining enterprise-grade security with a low-code platform designed for rapid deployment in regulated environments. With FormAssembly, paper processes can be replaced in days, while upholding strict compliance standards and eliminating the need to maintain complex codebases. This enables DoD agencies and consultants to drastically shorten the time-to-mission and achieve rapid modernization.

An Enterprise-Grade Foundation for Mission-Critical Data

FormAssembly acts as the trusted data collection layer across government systems, integrating in real time with platforms such as Salesforce Government Cloud to eliminate silos and ensure data integrity. The platform offers advanced conditional logic, complex form routing, and workflow automation capabilities that go beyond basic form tools, enabling the rapid digital transformation of even the most complex processes.

“FormAssembly gives government agencies the confidence to bring proven, private-sector approaches to data collection into highly regulated environments,” said Buyan Thyagarajan, Principal at EigenX, a FormAssembly partner and leading technology consulting firm specializing in Salesforce, data analytics, and AI solutions. “It provides a secure, quicker way that is scalable for modernizing workflows and integrates directly with systems like Salesforce, without the complexity that typically slows these efforts down.”

To learn more about FormAssembly’s solutions for government and public sector organizations, please visit: www.formassembly.com/government

About FormAssembly

FormAssembly is the secure data collection platform built for organizations that manage mission-critical workflows. The platform uses secure web forms and AI-assisted workflows to capture, govern, and deliver structured, AI-ready data into Salesforce, HubSpot, and other systems of record. Unlike basic form builders, FormAssembly is designed for high-stakes environments and regulated industries such as healthcare, higher education, financial services, nonprofit, and the public sector. Thousands of organizations, including Amazon, CVS Health, Dell, LendingTree, University of Michigan, and Southwest rely on FormAssembly to confidently collect and utilize their data. Learn more at www.formassembly.com.

About FedHIVE

FedHIVE® is the only FedRAMP High authorized accelerator platform delivering Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS) capabilities within a single High-impact authorization boundary. Originally granted a Joint Authorization Board (JAB) Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) at the FedRAMP High baseline, FedHIVE enables SaaS providers to achieve FedRAMP High authorization faster and at significantly lower cost by allowing them to migrate their technology with minimal re-engineering while FedHIVE manages the security and continuous compliance requirements. The platform implements more than 400 NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5 High baseline controls with 24/7 security operations, automated continuous monitoring, and independent third-party validation. FedHIVE also holds DISA provisional authorizations at IL4 and IL5, is GovRAMP (StateRAMP) authorized, and supports mission systems across multiple federal agencies including the DoD, U.S. Space Force, TSA, and the Department of State.