ibex to Present at the Baird 2026 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Limited (NASDAQ: IBEX), a global leader in outsourced business services and AI-powered customer experience solutions, today announced that CEO Bob Dechant and CFO Taylor Greenwald will present at the Baird 2026 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Dechant and Greenwald will participate in a “Fireside Chat” at 4:20 pm ET to speak about the company and answer questions. They will also hold one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here and will be posted on ibex’s investor relations site following the event.

For more information about the Baird 2026 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact IBEX@gateway-grp.com.

About ibex

ibex is a global leader in outsourced business services and AI-powered customer experience solutions, enabling the world’s best brands to deliver truly differentiated experiences for their customers. Leveraging a global team of more than 36,000 human CX experts – powered by the best AI technology, decades of CX innovation, and deep business insights – ibex engineers seamless, end-to-end customer journeys from AI agents to human agents at scale across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities, technology, logistics, and more. Discover more at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

IBEX@gateway-grp.com

Media Contact:

Dan Burris

ibex

daniel.burris@ibex.co