Broadcom Delivers Industry’s First Integrated Wi-Fi 8 SoCs to Power Next-Gen Mesh and Multi-Gigabit Routers

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today announced the expansion of its Wi-Fi 8 portfolio with a new trio of highly integrated systems-on-chip (SoC) devices: BCM6772, BCM6774, and BCM6776. Designed specifically for the high-performance Ethernet router and mesh network markets, these solutions integrate multi-gigabit performance into a compact, power-efficient form factor, enabling the next generation of residential connectivity.

From Modular Complexity to Integrated Efficiency

Leading up to this moment, Broadcom had announced multiple Wi-Fi 8 products focused on modular, multi-chip architectures for specialized broadband gateways and enterprise access points. The broader transition to Wi-Fi 8 for the router market requires a more streamlined approach. Broadcom’s new SoCs address this by consolidating the application processor, network processor, 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 8 radios, and multi-gigabit Ethernet PHY onto a single die.

This integration is critical for two primary applications:

High-Performance Mesh Systems: By reducing the physical component count and heat signature, these SoCs allow manufacturers to design smaller, aesthetically pleasing mesh nodes that can be placed anywhere in the home without sacrificing best-in-class Wi-Fi.

Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Routers: With native support for multi-gigabit WAN and LAN interfaces, these chips serve as the ideal engine for routers designed to handle fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) speeds, ensuring the wireless link never becomes a bottleneck for the wired broadband network.

"Broadcom isn't just shipping silicon; we are providing the blueprint for the next generation of the connected home," said Mark Gonikberg, senior vice president and general manager of Broadcom’s Wireless and Broadband Communications Division. "By condensing a complex, multi-chip architecture into a single, power-efficient SoC, we’re enabling our partners to deliver multi-gigabit Wi-Fi 8 mesh systems that are more affordable, more reliable, and easier to deploy than ever before."

Three Chips, One Integrated Vision

Across all three new SoCs, Broadcom has introduced shared innovations to maximize performance and minimize complexity:

Integrated Performance: Each chip includes a high-performance quad-core CPU complex and a dedicated Network Processing Engine, offloading intensive networking tasks for smooth operation in the most demanding home environments

Each chip includes a high-performance quad-core CPU complex and a dedicated Network Processing Engine, offloading intensive networking tasks for smooth operation in the most demanding home environments Reduced Cost and Power: The BCM677x family features on-chip 2.4 GHz power amplifiers (iPAs) and 3rd generation digital pre-distortion (DPD) technology, which significantly reduces the total bill of materials (BOM) and enables lower power consumption in the 5 GHz band.

BCM6772 - The core foundation for mass-market Ethernet routers, extenders, and repeaters

Integrated 2x2 2.4 GHz and 2x2 5 GHz radios

Versatile memory controller (DDR4 and DDR5)

Ultra-compact 15x15 mm FCBGA package



BCM6774 - Optimized for high-volume Ethernet routers and extenders

Integrated 2x2 2.4 GHz and 4x4 5 GHz radios

Versatile memory controller (DDR4 and DDR5)

Ultra-compact 15x15 mm FCBGA package



BCM6776 - Premium Ethernet tri-band routers and extenders (when paired with BCM6718)

Integrated 2x2 2.4 GHz and 4x4 5 GHz radios

Dual PCIe Gen3 controllers

Versatile memory controller (DDR4, DDR5 LPDDR4, and LPDDR5)

Compact 19x19 mm FCBGA package

Partner Quotes

"The next level of integration that these Wi-Fi 8 SoCs provide is the ideal platform to deliver dual-band and tri-band mesh and extender solutions." -– Raymond Hsiung, VP of Sales & Marketing, Arcadyan

“As AI, cloud gaming, and smart home experiences reshape everyday life, the network at the heart of every home must rise to meet them. Through our partnership with Broadcom on integrated Wi-Fi 8 SoCs, ASUS is delivering next-generation products that pair multi-gigabit performance with AI that learns and adapts to every home — setting a new standard for premium home connectivity." -– Tenlong Deng, Corporate VP & General Manager of Wireless and Networking BU, ASUS

"NETGEAR has always been committed to leading what's next in-home connectivity. Broadcom's Wi-Fi 8 SoCs allow us to accelerate the next generation of home networking, with the performance, reliability, and simplicity our customers expect.” -– Jonathan Oakes, Senior VP and General Manager, Home Networking at NETGEAR

“By incorporating Broadcom’s latest Wi‑Fi 8 SoCs into our next‑generation products, we accelerate the global deployment of leading‑edge Wi‑Fi by operators. Building on our leadership in Wi‑Fi 6 and 7, Sagemcom aims to be the first to introduce Wi‑Fi 8 broadband solutions enhanced with AI‑driven capabilities, enabling operators to deliver the next wave of intelligent connected experiences.”-– Boris Nabedryk, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Broadband Solutions BU, Sagemcom

“By leveraging Broadcom’s vast portfolio of integrated Wi-Fi 8 solutions, Sercomm can deliver a complete range of best-in-class, whole-home solutions built on a homogeneous chipset architecture — the foundation required to fully unlock Wi-Fi 8’s Multi-AP Coordination capabilities and give Tier 1 service providers a decisive competitive edge.” -– Derek Elder, President of Service Provider Business Group, Sercomm

"Wi-Fi 8 represents the biggest leap in home connectivity in years. Consumers expect their networks to handle everything from streaming and video calls to dozens of connected smart home devices without interruption. Broadcom's integrated Wi-Fi 8 SoCs give TP-Link a strong foundation to deliver reliable, next-generation networking experiences." -– Pingji Li,

President of TP-Link Systems Inc.

“By leveraging this new integrated SoC architecture, Vantiva can help accelerate the delivery and adoption of Wi-Fi 8 in homes and businesses. The technology ensures that service providers can deploy next-generation connectivity with reduced operational complexity and a lower total cost of ownership."-– Tim O'Loughlin, CEO, Vantiva

Availability

Broadcom is currently sampling the BCM677x family to its early access partners and customers. For more information on Broadcom’s Wi-Fi 8, please visit www.broadcom.com/wifi8 .

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductors and infrastructure software for global organizations’ complex, mission-critical needs. Broadcom combines long-term R&D investment with superb execution to deliver the best technology at scale. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit www.broadcom.com.

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Press Contact:

Khanh Lam

Global Communications

press.relations@broadcom.com

Telephone: +1 408 433 8649