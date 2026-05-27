Paragonix Announces Launch of CONCERT-DCD Clinical Trial in Collaboration with UW Medicine to Maximize Heart Transplant Utilization

Prospective, multicenter trial will evaluate a novel preservation technique utilizing the Paragonix SherpaPak® for DCD (Donation after Circulatory Death) hearts.

Paragonix Technologies and UW Medicine have launched the CONCERT-DCD clinical trial to evaluate a novel, direct procurement approach for Donation after Circulatory Death (DCD) hearts using the SherpaPak ® Cardiac Transport System.

Cardiac Transport System. The participating transplant centers will enroll DCD cases in a prospective, multicenter study and utilize UW Medicine’s CONCERT technique to validate it as a safe and viable recovery method for DCD donor hearts.

The trial seeks to generate real-world evidence for a scalable, cost-effective, alternative option for DCD recovery that maximizes organ utilization and reduces clinical burden without relying on complex machine perfusion.



WALTHAM, Mass., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paragonix Technologies , a pioneer in organ transplant technologies, organ offer, and surgical recovery services, today announced the launch of the CONCERT-DCD clinical trial in collaboration with the University of Washington. CONCERT (Cold oxygenated flush, no reanimation, controlled preservation technique for DCD), developed by surgeons at UW Medicine in Seattle, is a prospective, multicenter study designed to evaluate the efficacy and clinical outcomes of a direct Donation after Circulatory Death (DCD) procurement approach utilizing the Paragonix SherpaPak® Cardiac Transport System.

Recruitment of participating centers has officially begun, following Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval. Participating transplant centers will begin enrollment of DCD transplants into the study to accurately assess the safety and impact of this novel, direct recovery technique compared to current standards.

“Our commitment to the transplant ecosystem goes beyond the current market; it extends to generating the real-world clinical evidence necessary to give transplant teams confidence in every organ recovery for market expansion,” said Lisa Anderson, PhD, President of Paragonix Technologies. “As the transplant community looks for scalable alternatives to complex, costly machine perfusion, this technique introduces an alternative option for DCD recovery. We look forward to collaborating with UW Medicine on the CONCERT-DCD trial to further explore whether our scalable preservation technologies can improve outcomes for DCD heart recipients.”

As the transplant community increasingly relies on DCD organs to expand the donor pool and address the growing waitlist, clinical teams face complex logistical and preservation challenges. Aligning with Paragonix’s mission to replace outdated practices and fragmented workflows with end-to-end solutions, this trial emphasizes the company’s commitment to advanced research that informs best practices and drives the science of transplantation forward.

“The CONCERT-DCD trial represents an important step toward standardizing and optimizing how we recover and protect DCD hearts,” said Dr. Jay Pal, co-lead principal investigator and Surgical Director of Heart Transplantation and Mechanical Circulatory Support at UW Medicine. “By evaluating a direct, cold oxygenated flush and controlled preservation approach in combination with advanced hypothermic preservation, we hope to demonstrate a scalable, highly reliable method that reduces the clinical burden on procurement teams while maximizing the viability and utilization of these crucial donor organs.”

“CONCERT-DCD presents a simple approach to DCD organ procurement that mitigates the constraints and ethical considerations surrounding the use of normothermic regional perfusion, while potentially providing a viable option for low-volume, resource-constrained centers to grow their transplant programs,” added Co-lead principal investigator and Cardiac Transplant Surgeon at UW Medicine, Dr. Ioannis Dimarikis.

For more information about Paragonix advanced organ preservation devices, please visit www.paragonix.com .

About Paragonix Technologies

Paragonix Technologies, a Getinge company, is redefining how donor organs are protected and delivered, setting a new standard of care for transplantation worldwide. Built on the belief that every donated organ deserves the highest level of precision and respect, Paragonix partners with transplant centers and OPOs to improve outcomes through clinically proven preservation technologies and expert, hands-on procurement support.

Our nationwide transplant services provide 24/7 access to surgical recovery teams, logistics coordination, and clinical excellence — streamlining the recovery process and expanding access to life-saving organs. Combined with real-time digital monitoring, transparent data sharing, and the world’s largest preservation-focused clinical registries, Paragonix aims to deliver every possible advantage to healthcare providers and patients alike. For more information, visit www.paragonix.com .

Connect with us on LinkedIn: Paragonix Technologies

Follow us on X: @ParagonixSherpa

Media Contact: