Elastic Path and ReFiBuy Partner to Optimize Product Catalogs for AI Shopping

BOSTON, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elastic Path , the AI-ready commerce platform built for B2B, and ReFiBuy , the leading Agentic Commerce Optimization (ACO) platform, today announced a technology partnership that integrates ReFiBuy’s Commerce Intelligence Engine with Elastic Path Composable Commerce . The integration brings catalog intelligence directly into Elastic Path merchants’ commerce workflows, enabling them to continuously optimize complex product catalogs for AI-powered shopping.

As AI shopping agents become a new path to purchase, everything starts with the catalog. The structure, completeness, and machine-readability of product data now determine whether a brand's products are understood, recommended, and ultimately purchased through ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google Gemini, and other agentic shopping experiences. This pulls the center of gravity away from the storefront and into the catalog itself. When the catalog is complete, context-rich, and well-structured at the SKU level, AI shopping agents can represent products accurately.

The Elastic Path and ReFiBuy integration addresses this need by connecting catalog intelligence directly to the commerce stack. Through this partnership, Elastic Path customers can use a pre-built integration to ReFiBuy’s closed-loop Commerce Intelligence Engine, which operates across three core areas:

Enrichment: ReFiBuy ingests product data from Elastic Path’s Product Experience Manager, identifies attribute and content gaps, and generates agentic-ready titles, descriptions, expanded attributes, and Q&As, aligned to each brand’s voice and supported by human-in-the-loop review.

Distribution: Enriched, agentic-ready product data is delivered to AI shopping engines and synced back into Elastic Path, ensuring the commerce platform always reflects the most current, optimized catalog data.

Monitoring: ReFiBuy continuously evaluates SKU-level eligibility across AI shopping environments, tracks visibility and competitive positioning, and identifies where products need more structure, context, or completeness to perform.

“Elastic Path has built one of the most flexible and developer-friendly commerce platforms in the market, and that API-first architecture is exactly what makes this integration so powerful,” said Scot Wingo , CEO of ReFiBuy. “By connecting ReFiBuy’s Commerce Intelligence Engine directly to Elastic Path, we’re giving their merchants the ability to continuously optimize and monitor product data for AI shopping agents as they rapidly become a new path to discovery and purchase.”

The integration leverages the API-first architecture of both platforms, allowing Elastic Path merchants to bring Agentic Commerce Optimization directly into their existing commerce stack and workflows.

"Nowhere are the stakes higher than in B2B, where intricate product relationships, negotiated price books, and configuration rules can't be left to inference," said Bryan House , CEO of Elastic Path. "Elastic Path expresses that complexity cleanly through discrete APIs, giving merchants the structured, governed catalog data that AI shopping engines demand. Partnering with ReFiBuy extends that foundation with continuous optimization, so our customers' product truth doesn't just live in their commerce platform, it performs across wherever buyers now begin their journeys."

Together, the partnership enables Elastic Path merchants to manage complex product catalogs while preparing them to perform in a new era of AI-driven discovery and purchase journeys. The ReFiBuy integration for Elastic Path Composable Commerce will be available in early access in the second half of 2026. Elastic Path customers interested in learning more can visit refibuy.ai or contact their Elastic Path customer success manager.

About Elastic Path

Elastic Path is purpose-built for B2B commerce , meeting the needs of manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers. The intelligent commerce platform removes the traditional tradeoffs of modernization, combining enterprise-grade B2B workflows with rapid time-to-market, flexible catalog management, and API-first architecture. Elastic Path helps growing businesses create and scale buying experiences that fit their unique business models. Trusted by brands around the world, Elastic Path delivers the technology, expertise, and partnership needed to power modern B2B commerce without compromise.

About ReFiBuy