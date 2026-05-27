Farsight Launches Freeform, an AI Agent That Produces Client-Ready Deal Materials, Built Around Your Firm’s Work

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farsight , the institutional AI platform for financial services, today announced the launch of Freeform, a new AI system designed to create complex, multi-page financial deliverables, including 60+ page CIMs, with a single prompt. Unlike general-purpose AI tools that produce rough first drafts or isolated slides, Freeform generates complete, client-ready materials with deeper analysis, a cohesive narrative, and consistent firm-quality outputs. The launch marks an important step in the company’s effort to help financial institutions produce the materials that power transactions while capturing the institutional knowledge embedded across their firms.

Freeform synthesizes transcripts, financial data, marketing materials, and prior deal documents to generate complete, client-ready materials, including Confidential Information Memoranda (CIMs), pitch decks, investment committee memos, and financial models. The system produces synchronized outputs across PowerPoint, Excel, and Word, enabling finance professionals to generate high-quality deliverables that reflect firm-specific standards and require minimal post-production editing. By reducing the need for multiple revision cycles, teams can focus less on production and more on serving clients — delivering higher-quality materials faster in the competitive deal environments where responsiveness shapes relationships.

“Finance has always attracted some of the most dynamic analytical talent in the world, but much of the early work still involves time-consuming manual tasks like reconciling spreadsheets and formatting presentations,” said Kunal Tangri, co-founder and COO of Farsight. “We built Farsight to change that. Freeform produces complete deal materials with a single prompt, so professionals can focus on the human work that drives outcomes, like strategy and client relationships.”

Freeform does three things other AI tools can't: it produces client-ready deliverables grounded in the firm's historical work and prior art, executes natively in PowerPoint and Excel without requiring manual rework or a separate platform, and learns from banker feedback and revision patterns so output quality improves over time. This reflects the integrated nature of financial workflows, where presentations, models, and written materials are interconnected and must align across formats.

“Most AI tools can help generate a slide or summarize a document, but that’s not the work bankers are measured on,” said Noah Faro, co-founder and CTO of Farsight. “Freeform was designed to understand the context, data, and prior work that firms rely on so it can generate complete deliverables that reflect how each organization actually operates.”

Beyond automation, the platform is designed to capture a firm’s institutional intelligence — the prior work, judgment, and standards embedded across past deals. As teams produce new deliverables, that knowledge compounds within the system. Over time, that accumulated intelligence becomes proactive, identifying the right opportunities and delivering the right work before teams even ask for it. Today’s announcement follows a period of continued momentum for the company. Last year, Farsight raised $16 million in Series A funding to accelerate development of its AI platform for financial services. More recently, the company announced that its platform is fully live across Microsoft Office, including Excel, Word, and PowerPoint, bringing advanced AI capabilities directly into the tools finance teams rely on to build and deliver their work.

For more information about how Farsight is helping financial institutions transform their workflows with AI, visit farsight-ai.com .

About Farsight

Farsight is the institutional AI platform for financial services that captures and compounds institutional intelligence — prior work, judgment, and standards — into proactive insights and client-ready deliverables across the deal lifecycle. From pitch decks to CIMs, IC memos, and models, teams produce high-quality outputs faster without leaving their trusted tools. Farsight supports leading firms across investment banking, private equity, hedge funds, and wealth management.

Farsight is based in New York City. For more information, visit farsight-ai.com .

Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

Walker Sands for Farsight

