Varonis at Infosecurity Europe 2026: Securing AI and the Data that Powers It

MIAMI and LONDON, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the data and AI security leader, today announced its participation at Infosecurity Europe 2026, taking place June 2–4 at Excel London.

Stop by Stand C84 for presentations, live demonstrations, and the best swag on the show floor. Learn how Varonis enables teams to apply real-time guardrails, test AI systems for prompt injection and unsafe data exposure, and gain full visibility into cloud AI, code-based AI, and shadow AI.

Varonis Highlights at Infosecurity Europe 2026:

Expert session - Build Fast, Deploy Safely: Securing the AI Development Lifecycle. Join Varonis’ Alan Oprawko for an end-to-end AI security implementation covering everything from triaging AI risks to flushing out shadow AI and more.

Date: June 2 at 12 pm

Location: Technology Showcase

Expert session - Realize Multi-AI Ambitions with a Data-First Security Approach. Join Varonis Field CTO – EMEA Matt Lock to learn how organizations can scale multiple AI initiatives while maintaining visibility and control over sensitive data at scale.

Date: June 3 at 10:35 am

Location: Cyber Strategies Stage

Expert session - Prompt, Breach, Repeat: How AI Transforms Database Risk. Join Varonis VP of Product Strategy Terry Ray to learn how AI breaks long-standing database security assumptions and how security must change to keep up.

Date: June 3 at 12 pm

Location: Technology Showcase

Exclusive Lunch Panel - AI Changed the Attacker’s Playbook. Do We Stand a Chance? Join Varonis for an invite-only discussion featuring Graham Cluley and Varonis Threat Labs on how AI is changing attacks and why stopping them is becoming more complex. Request your invitation.

To schedule a meeting with Varonis at Infosecurity Europe 2026, visit: https://www.varonis.com/infosecurity-europe-2026.

Additional Resources:

Free Expo Pass: Get your complimentary expo pass.

Get your complimentary expo pass. Executive Meetings: Schedule a meeting with our team. Contact your account manager or email events@varonis.com.

Schedule a meeting with our team. Contact your account manager or email events@varonis.com. Stay Connected: Follow Varonis on LinkedIn for real-time updates and live coverage from Infosecurity Europe 2026.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) secures AI and the data that powers it. The Varonis platform gives organizations automated visibility and control over their critical data wherever it lives and ensures safe and trustworthy AI from code to runtime. Backed by 24x7x365 managed detection and response, Varonis gives thousands of organizations worldwide the confidence to adopt AI, reduce data exposure, and stop AI-powered threats.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com