Corel Corporation Announces New Executive Leadership Team

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corel Corporation today introduces the new executive team leading the company through its next phase of growth. Following its acquisition by Vector Capital earlier this month, Corel is led by Prasannaa Ganesan as CEO, and today announced Rob Charlebois as Chief Revenue Officer, Dana Dingman as Vice President of Legal, and Jason Royer as Senior Vice President of Finance. The new executive team brings an impressive 35+ years of experience and deep knowledge working with the Corel business.



Corel was part of Vector’s portfolio for 16 years before exiting in 2019. During its time with Vector, the company served as a platform for acquisition – bringing some of the industry’s best known and beloved software brands to its lineup.

Corel’s strategy to unlock opportunities for organic and inorganic growth is threefold. Invest in the business to deliver exceptional customer experiences and products. Leverage AI to deliver technical innovation. And build on the company’s proven strength as a platform for acquisition – taking advantage of its established brands and global go-to-market platform to expand its product portfolio.

“It’s extremely rare for a company to get a ‘new’ owner and leadership with the depth of first-hand knowledge that our executives and Vector bring to the Corel business. We know this company and its incredible people, products, and customers inside and out. And most importantly, we’ve arrived with a playbook in hand to deliver success,” said Prasannaa Ganesan, CEO at Corel. “Commit. Invest. Grow. These words are the mantra for everything we’ll achieve in our next chapter as we build on Corel’s exceptional products and impressive M&A track record.”

Together, the company’s new executive leadership team brings more than three decades of experience working in the Corel business:

Prasannaa Ganesan is the Chief Executive Officer. With more than 20 years of experience in operating leadership, M&A, business transformation, and operational excellence, Prasannaa returns after previously serving on the Corel team for 11 years.



Rob Charlebois is Chief Revenue Officer, leading global revenue and go-to-market. Rob returns after previously serving on the Corel team for 16 years.

Dana Dingman is Vice President of Legal, providing support for activities including compliance and privacy programs, contracts, human resources, and M&A. Dana has been with the Corel business for more than 7 years.

Jason Royer is Senior Vice President of Finance, leading the finance team and holding executive leadership roles in corporate finance for more than 14 years across companies of varying sizes and ownership structures. Prior to that, he spent ten years working in capital markets including roles in investment banking, equity research, and sales. Jason has served the Corel business for 3 years.

For more information on Corel’s executive leadership team, please visit https://www.corel.com/en/about/leadership/.

About Corel

Corel products enable knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW, MindManager, and WinZip – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit https://www.corel.com.



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Corel

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