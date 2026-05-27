Josh Swain to lead TMT, Life Sciences, & Services Practice at Forvis Mazars

TYSONS, Va., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forvis Mazars LLP, one of the largest public accounting and consulting firms in the United States, has named Josh Swain as its next National Sector Leader for the TMT, Life Sciences, & Services Practice, effective June 1. He succeeds Billy Parker, who will transition from the role next year after a 40-year career serving clients with the past seven leading the practice nationally for the firm.

Swain is a tax partner with more than 16 years of experience serving clients in the Metro DC area. Swain’s depth of knowledge gained while working with technology, private equity, and government contracting clients, combined with a relationship-focused leadership style, positions him well to build on the existing strengths of one of the firm’s fastest-growing sectors as clients focus on adapting and evolving, especially around AI implementation.

In his new role, Swain will focus on strengthening cross-service line collaboration, advancing scalable go-to-market strategies, and helping clients adapt to a quickly changing market as AI reshapes their needs.

“I’m honored to step into this role and grateful for Billy’s mentorship,” Swain said. “What excites me most is the entrepreneurial culture here at Forvis Mazars—it creates real opportunities to build, innovate, and grow together. I look forward to working with this outstanding team and partnering with our other sector leaders to strengthen client relationships and continue advancing the firm’s growth priorities.”

Chief Growth Officer Tim York added, “Josh is the right leader for a moment when technology and AI are fundamentally redefining how industries compete and grow. His sector insight and forward‑looking perspective position our firm to help TMT, Life Sciences, & Services clients turn digital transformation into real, measurable advantage.”

The TMT, Life Sciences, & Services Practice at Forvis Mazars serves thousands of various sized clients nationwide in industries such as technology and software, media and entertainment, telecommunications, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, laboratories, medical device companies, and contract research organizations.

“Josh is a steady, collaborative leader,” said Parker, who will now further his focus on mentorship and key client relationships. “He brings the right mix of client-first mindset, sector knowledge, and energy to help us continue building momentum for our outstanding team members and clients.”

Swain holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from West Virginia University. He is a member of the AICPA and Association for Corporate Growth (ACG).

About Forvis Mazars

Forvis Mazars, LLP is an independent member of Forvis Mazars Global, a leading global professional services network. Ranked among the largest public accounting firms in the United States, the firm’s 7,000 dedicated team members provide an Unmatched Client Experience® through the delivery of assurance, tax, and consulting services for clients in all 50 states and internationally through the global network. Visit forvismazars.us to learn more.

Contact: Mike Brothers, PR Manager

mike.brothers@us.forvismazars.com