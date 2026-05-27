LKQ Publishes 2025 Global Sustainability Report

ANTIOCH, Tenn., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) today announced the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report. The report highlights the Company’s commitment to driving profitable growth through efficient, responsible, and ethical business practices, and demonstrates a disciplined approach to risk management across its operating segments.

The report outlines LKQ’s three-pillar strategy: (i) delivering sustainable solutions profitably, (ii) people-led performance, and (iii) strong governance and ethical practices.

“At LKQ, sustainability starts with how we run the business, embedded in our strategy and reflected in our operating discipline focused on long-term value creation. By reducing inefficiencies and investing in our people, technology, and operations, we strengthen performance today and build resilience for the future,” said Justin Jude, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In 2025, LKQ achieved several key milestones, including:

Processing approximately 284,000 vehicles and reusing, refurbishing, or remanufacturing more than 4.9 million parts.

Reducing global Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 19% versus a 2022 baseline (relative to revenue), driven by increased renewable energy use, fleet fuel initiatives, energy efficiency upgrades, network optimization, and business integration efforts.

Donating $4 million through the LKQ Community Foundation to support health and wellness, education, veterans, global first responders, and environmental stewardship initiatives.

Launching a Global Talent function, introducing six global core competencies and expanding mentoring and coaching programs to better connect employees across regions and functions.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.lkqcorp.com/sustainability.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Contacts:

Joseph P. Boutross

Vice President, Investor Relations

LKQ Corporation

(312) 621-2793

jpboutross@LKQCORP.com

sustainability@lkqcorp.com

