OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27 MAY 2026 at 16.00 P.M. EEST, MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
Oma Savings Bank Plc - Managers' transactions - Virtanen
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Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Virtanen, Kalle
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Oma Savings Bank Plc
LEI: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18_20260521123650_76
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Transaction date: 2026-05-27
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306733
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 353 Unit price: 10.7365 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 353 Volume weighted average price: 10.7365 EUR
Oma Savings Bank Plc
Additional information:
Pirjetta Soikkeli CCO, tel. +358 20 758 3060
viestinta@omasp.fi
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi
OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and SME customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediate products include credit, investment, and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.
OmaSp’s core idea is to provide personal service to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer a premium-level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of operations and services is customer oriented. The personnel are committed, and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with varied tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.