Esri Canada named a Municipal Changemaker by Municipal World

Key points

Esri Canada was named a Municipal Changemaker by Municipal World for helping municipalities across Canada use GIS and location intelligence to improve decision making.

Municipalities use GIS to tackle complex challenges including housing, infrastructure, emergency response, climate resilience and service delivery through maps, dashboards and digital twins.

Esri Canada supports the municipal sector beyond software through free resources, training, national programs and events that help local governments innovate and improve community outcomes.





TORONTO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esri Canada, the leading provider of geographic information system (GIS) solutions in Canada, has been named a "Municipal Changemaker" by Municipal World, Canada’s leading independent resource for local government professionals since 1891.

“Through our Municipal Changemakers Awards, we want to shine a light on those organizations that are making an impact on how municipalities work and serve their residents,” says Municipal World Chief Executive Officer Anthony Gibbons. “And last year’s recipients exemplify a commitment to practical, forward-thinking solutions – from reducing the rates of cardiac arrest by creating a registry of all existing defibrillators, to providing comprehensive building solutions and leveraging geospatial innovation to transform data into actionable insights at the local level. We are proud to recognize innovative leaders like Esri Canada, whose work is helping municipalities navigate complexity and build more resilient, sustainable futures,” he added.

This recognition highlights Esri Canada’s contributions to helping municipalities across the country use powerful mapping and analytical tools to become more connected and data driven, supporting better decisions.

“Nearly every municipal issue has a location component. GIS helps leaders connect data on city assets and operations through dynamic maps, dashboards and digital twins to make better decisions,” says Alex Miller, president, Esri Canada. “From climate-resilient infrastructure and housing development to health and emergency response, GIS is transforming local government. We’re pleased to see its impact recognized.”

Strengthening municipal-wide decision making and impact

Esri’s ArcGIS platform integrates everything, everywhere across the enterprise. The Halifax Regional Municipality has leveraged GIS technology for over 35 years and is using location intelligence to inform decisions, manage assets, engage constituents and drive innovation across various business units.

“Our use of GIS at the municipality has evolved from traditional land management to enhancing services such as planning, housing and development, wildfire and disaster response, climate change and traffic management,” noted Paul Shaffelburg, director, data analytics and visualization for the municipality. “GIS is part of the solution to every challenge we’re facing. We’re pleased that our concerted effort in applying technology strategically is delivering better outcomes for our community.”

A trusted partner, not just a technology vendor

Esri Canada’s commitment to the municipal sector goes beyond being a software and services provider. As a strategic partner championing smarter communities, the company initiates programs and provides free resources that help municipalities thrive.

“Municipalities need to innovate to meet modern challenges,” added Steve Czajka, municipal program manager, Esri Canada. “Being named a Municipal Changemaker validates our efforts to empower city leaders with location intelligence, enabling them to turn data into actionable insights for smarter, more resilient and sustainable communities.”

For more information on how Esri Canada is transforming local government, visit esri.ca/government

About Municipal World’s Municipal Changemakers

Municipal World’s Municipal Changemakers recognizes organizations and leaders that are driving meaningful innovation and measurable impact across Canada’s municipal sector. Changemakers are selected for their ability to help municipalities address complex challenges through innovative approaches, strategic partnerships, and scalable solutions that improve community outcomes. Curated by Municipal World, a trusted national platform serving municipal professionals since 1891, the program highlights those demonstrating leadership, forward-thinking solutions and a strong commitment to advancing local communities. More information can be found at municipalworld.com/mw-spotlight

About Esri Canada

Founded in 1984, Esri Canada provides geographic information system (GIS) solutions that empower people in business, government, and education to make informed and timely decisions by leveraging the power of mapping and spatial analytics. These solutions enable organizations to better manage their resources, plan their future and collaborate within and beyond their organization. Esri Canada’s products and services help advance successful digital transformation. The company serves more than 14,000 organizations from 14 offices across Canada and is based in Toronto. Esri Canada has been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 14 consecutive years. More information can be found at esri.ca. Follow Esri Canada on X(Twitter), Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Esri Canada

Joy Chan

Manager, Public Relations & Corporate Communications

press@esri.ca

Municipal World

Adina Chirita

Brand & Project Strategy Manager

adina@municipalworld.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55e6932c-39b5-46ae-b43b-2d9881549f11