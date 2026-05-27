EVSTART expands EV charging capabilities with acquisition of Electrocan Power Services

CONCORD, Ontario, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVSTART ( https://evstart.com/ ) today announced the acquisition of Electrocan Power Services, a Southern Ontario-based electrical contractor specializing in EV infrastructure, marking another step in EVSTART’s continued growth.

As a sister company of Wyse Meter Solutions (“Wyse), EVSTART works with owners, developers, and public sector partners to design and deliver EV charging infrastructure for multi-residential and commercial buildings.

Electrocan delivers innovative electrical solutions across commercial, industrial, and multi-unit residential projects, with a strong track record in turnkey EV charging installations.

“This is about building something stronger together,” said Kenny Erlich, President of EVSTART. “Electrocan has built a reputation for quality, reliability, and forward-thinking execution. Bringing our teams together allows us to move faster, deliver more value, and continue scaling EV infrastructure where it’s needed most.”

“Our focus is on operational strength that delivers consistently as demand grows,” said Zachary Himmel, VP Operations, EVSTART. “This step allows us to scale that execution while maintaining the level of quality our clients expect.”

Erlich and Himmel co-founded Electrocan in 2022.

Wyse executives stressed the acquisition enhances EVSTART’s ability to support property owners and managers with seamless, fully managed EV charging solutions by removing common barriers such as upfront complexity, technical coordination, and evolving regulatory requirements.

“This is a clear example of how we’re continuing to evolve as a business,” said Richard Belfer, Chief Financial Officer at Wyse. “EVSTART reflects our commitment to helping clients navigate the energy transition in practical, scalable ways. Expanding our in-house capabilities ensures we can deliver solutions that are not only forward-looking, but also easy to implement today.”

With the federal government’s national automotive strategy driving increased investment in EV infrastructure, demand for scalable solutions is expected to grow across Canada.

“As EV adoption accelerates, the market is shifting toward providers who can deliver at scale for both public and private sector partners,” said Dan Pinault, Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at Wyse. “Expanding EVSTART’s capabilities positions Wyse to play a larger role in supporting that growth, bringing together infrastructure, execution, and long-term management in a way that meets the needs of Canadians.”

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